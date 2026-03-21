Odense shine in MOTW, Esbjerg get convincing win
The first leg of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 play-offs threw off on Saturday, with two Danish sides, Odense Håndbold and Team Esbjerg, celebrating away wins by scoring 37 goals each. In the Match of the Week, Odense secured a convincing victory against DVSC Schaeffler, backed by goalkeeper Yara Ten Holte. In Croatia, Esbjerg had no trouble against HC Podravka, as the competition’s top scorer Henny Reistad led the charge once again.
First of all, I congratulate Esbjerg on their victory. We entered the game well, scored goals and moved well. After that, our decline followed, we missed, while we stopped moving in defence. Esbjerg made the difference, we should have come back in the second half. We did come back a little, then we fell again, we missed too many clear shots.
It was a game with a lot of speed. They came with a lot of power and Podravka is a good opponent. Because of that, we are very happy with 11 goals lead. The key difference were the technical fouls and maybe our success in the critical moments, because they were coming back. But we managed to turn it around again and that just shows what kind of a team we are.
Although we couldn't win, we have no reason to be ashamed. Of course, I'm not satisfied, there were problems mainly with our defence, we conceded a lot of goals. Our offensive game was better, but we still missed 16 shots, which is a lot. I'm confident that we will be able to perform better in the second leg.
We knew it would be a difficult match, but in the Champions League, there are no easy matches. The home team's goalkeeper was excellent, especially at the beginning of the match, and Ten Holte defended well throughout. The match was a flurry, but I'm very happy with the victory, because Debrecen is a very good team.