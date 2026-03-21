Odense shine in MOTW, Esbjerg get convincing win

Odense shine in MOTW, Esbjerg get convincing win

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
21 March 2026, 20:15

The first leg of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 play-offs threw off on Saturday, with two Danish sides, Odense Håndbold and Team Esbjerg, celebrating away wins by scoring 37 goals each. In the Match of the Week, Odense secured a convincing victory against DVSC Schaeffler, backed by goalkeeper Yara Ten Holte. In Croatia, Esbjerg had no trouble against HC Podravka, as the competition’s top scorer Henny Reistad led the charge once again.

  • Esbjerg took the first step towards their sixth quarter-final appearance, after beating Podravka in the first leg of the play-offs — it was their third win against the Croatian side in the top flight
  • the competition's top scorer, Henny Reistad, led the Danish side once again with 11 goals, bringing her overall tally this season to 110
  • Odense had no trouble in Hungary, claiming their 10th win of the 2025/26 campaign with a 37:32 victory over DVSC — the fourth time this season they have scored 37 times or more, underlining their status of the second-most efficient attack
  • Odense hold the upper hand ahead of the rematch, as they eye their third progression from the play-offs and fifth quarter-final appearance overall
  • Dutch goalkeeper Yara Ten Holte proved crucial for Odense, making 21 saves at 39.6 per cent efficiency and earning the Player of the Match award

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

HC Podravka (CRO) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 26:37 (13:19)

H2H: 0-0-3
Top scorers: Matea Pletikosić 6/8 (HC Podravka); Henny Reistad 11/13 (Team Esbjerg)

Team Esbjerg have only been eliminated once in the play-offs, and they showed in Koprivnica on Saturday that they have no intention of repeating it. Podravka seemed inspired on home court in the opening minutes of the duel, but a clear difference between the two sides came to light midway through the first half. After a brief Podravka lead at 4:3, Esbjerg built on their opponents' hasty attacks and set a three-goal advantage (10:7), laying the foundation for what followed. Despite their efforts, Podravka soon fell behind, making mistake after mistake and, even when their attack broke through, Anna Kristensen stepped up with key saves — boasting 35 per cent at half-time. By the 24th minute, Esbjerg had opened a six-goal lead, which they maintained until the break.

Esbjerg pushed the lead to nine within the first eight minutes of the second half, but later in the game Matea Pletikosić became Podravka's main engine, as the Croatian side mounted a small comeback, narrowing the gap to 24:28 with 10 minutes left on the clock. However, they couldn't withstand the pressure in the closing stages, going scoreless for the next five minutes, which allowed Esbjerg to seal a comfortable win, with 13 of their 14 outfield players finding the net at least once.

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HC Podravka Team Esbjerg (First And Second Half) (36)
First of all, I congratulate Esbjerg on their victory. We entered the game well, scored goals and moved well. After that, our decline followed, we missed, while we stopped moving in defence. Esbjerg made the difference, we should have come back in the second half. We did come back a little, then we fell again, we missed too many clear shots.
Kala Kosovac
Right wing, HC Podravka
HC Podravka Team Esbjerg (After The Match) (2)
It was a game with a lot of speed. They came with a lot of power and Podravka is a good opponent. Because of that, we are very happy with 11 goals lead. The key difference were the technical fouls and maybe our success in the critical moments, because they were coming back. But we managed to turn it around again and that just shows what kind of a team we are.
Live Rushfeldt Deila
Left back, Team Esbjerg
HC Podravka Team Esbjerg (After The Match) (4)
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
HC Podravka Team Esbjerg (First And Second Half) (23)
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
HC Podravka Team Esbjerg (First And Second Half) (54)
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
HC Podravka Team Esbjerg (First And Second Half) (24)
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
HC Podravka Team Esbjerg (First And Second Half) (33)
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
HC Podravka Team Esbjerg (First And Second Half) (39)
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka

MOTW: DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 32:37 (13:18)

H2H: 0-0-3
Top scorers: Ines Ivancok-Soltic 5/5 (DVSC Schaeffler); Helene Fauske 8/10 (Odense Håndbold)
POTM: Yara Ten Holte (Odense Håndbold)

Goalkeepers Jessica Ryde and Yara Ten Holte were in the spotlight at the start of the match, keeping the score at 1:1 after six minutes. Once the attacking lines found their rhythm, it was Odense who spurred a run to take an early 5:2 lead. Ines Ivancok-Soltic kept DVSC within reach, but when their defence came to a halt, Odense struck again — producing another goal run and opening a five-goal gap between the 23rd and 28th minute.

The second half brought no change in the balance of power. Odense continued to pounce and showed their strength as, despite having only 10 outfield players, they kept the game under control with Helene Fauske, Ragnhild Valle Dahl and Thale Rushfeldt Deila leading the charge. DVSC, also dealing with some injuries, struggled in attack as even their usual top scorer Alicia Toublanc had to wait until the 43rd minute to score her first. Odense's biggest lead was nine goals on a few occasions, while DVSC took advantage of their opponents' slight drop in concentration in the final 10 minutes, and with improved defensive reactions, narrowed the gap to five and improved their chances ahead of the return leg.

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20260321 DVSC Odense 34
Although we couldn't win, we have no reason to be ashamed. Of course, I'm not satisfied, there were problems mainly with our defence, we conceded a lot of goals. Our offensive game was better, but we still missed 16 shots, which is a lot. I'm confident that we will be able to perform better in the second leg.
Zoltán Szilágyi
Head coach, DVSC Schaeffler
20260321 DVSC Odense 107
We knew it would be a difficult match, but in the Champions League, there are no easy matches. The home team's goalkeeper was excellent, especially at the beginning of the match, and Ten Holte defended well throughout. The match was a flurry, but I'm very happy with the victory, because Debrecen is a very good team.
Jakob Vestergaard
Head coach, Odense Håndbold
20260321 DVSC Odense 17
Istvan Derencsenyi
20260321 DVSC Odense 48
Istvan Derencsenyi
20260321 DVSC Odense 36
Istvan Derencsenyi
20260321 DVSC Odense 44
Istvan Derencsenyi
20260321 DVSC Odense 40
Istvan Derencsenyi
20260321 DVSC Odense 38
Istvan Derencsenyi
20260321 DVSC Odense 92
Istvan Derencsenyi

Main photo © Istvan Derencsenyi

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