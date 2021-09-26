20210926

Odense too strong for Sävehof

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev26 September 2021, 17:00

IK Sävehof did a good job in the opening third of the match, but then Odense Håndbold grabbed the initiative and ultimately cruised to a six-goal victory.

GROUP B
IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 31:37 (16:19)

  • Odense won both away matches this season, at Kastamonu and now at Sävehof
  • the Swedish team were in front for much of the first half, but a 7:1 run between minutes 19 and 27 helped Odense to a three-goal lead at the break
  • Mia Rej scored eight goals for Odense, while her teammate Dione Housheer, who celebrated her 22th birthday on the match day, netted seven times
  • Jamina Roberts again did a good job for Sävehof, scoring ten goals, yet her effort was not enough for the Swedish team
  • Odense now have four points after two matches, while Sävehof remain on two points

Odense set scoring record

37 goals is the most scored by Odense in a continental top-flight match, in their third season.

Before that, the Danish side scored the most goals (36) against Vipers Kristiansand in last season's play-off.

We are not good enough in our defence and in our running process but from there we were getting stronger during the match and I think it is fair enough that we got the two points.
Ulrik Kirkely
Odense coach
20210926 Gyori CSKA 3
