Odense too strong for Sävehof

IK Sävehof did a good job in the opening third of the match, but then Odense Håndbold grabbed the initiative and ultimately cruised to a six-goal victory.

GROUP B

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 31:37 (16:19)

Odense won both away matches this season, at Kastamonu and now at Sävehof

the Swedish team were in front for much of the first half, but a 7:1 run between minutes 19 and 27 helped Odense to a three-goal lead at the break

Mia Rej scored eight goals for Odense, while her teammate Dione Housheer, who celebrated her 22th birthday on the match day, netted seven times

Jamina Roberts again did a good job for Sävehof, scoring ten goals, yet her effort was not enough for the Swedish team

Odense now have four points after two matches, while Sävehof remain on two points

Odense set scoring record

37 goals is the most scored by Odense in a continental top-flight match, in their third season.

Before that, the Danish side scored the most goals (36) against Vipers Kristiansand in last season's play-off.