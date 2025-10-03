eurohandball.com: What are your expectations for the MOTW on Sunday?

Andrea Aagot: We have played many close matches against Brest, so I don't think either side are the favourites. I believe that it will be a tough and exciting game. Of course, it helps to have the whole arena behind us, and I really think we have a great fan culture, so I'm sure our supporters will be loud.

Elma Halilcevic: I think the game against Brest will be tough. We have played against Brest several times during the last years, and the games were often close, so it will probably be the same this time.

eurohandball.com: What is your opinion about Brest?

Andrea Aagot: They are a strong and physical team who are good at fast breaks. We actually played them in a pre-season game in August and won by six goals, everything went well for us at that match. But now I expect a different game.

Elma Halilcevic: Brest are a strong team. They started the season well, and they have a lot of good players. They want to play with high speed and many duels in the matches, so we have to be ready for this. We really need to perform at a high level if we want to beat them.

eurohandball.com: Last week, Odense dropped their first point in the current EHF Champions League season. What was your reaction to the draw at Podravka?

Elma Halilcevic: Of course we are not happy with the result. We definitely wanted to win the match in Croatia, and we all know that we don't want to have this feeling again. We did not perform at the level that we are capable of, so we know that we need to step up and be ready from the beginning until the end.

Andrea Aagot: Overall, I'm satisfied with our start of the season, but we were not happy with the result in Croatia. Podravka played very well, and while it's OK to say out loud that we are a good team, we can't expect to beat every opponent if we do not perform at 100 per cent.