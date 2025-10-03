Odense wings Aagot and Halilcevic ready for Brest challenge

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
03 October 2025, 11:00

After finishing runners-up in the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 season for the club’s best ever European result, Odense Håndbold are aiming high again. In Sunday’s Match of the Week in round 4, the Danish side meet another unbeaten team in group B — Brest Bretagne Handball, also one-time runners-up in Europe’s top flight, in 2021. Odense wings Elma Halilcevic and Andrea Aagot are looking forward to the match.

Odense started the new season with two wins — against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (34:32) and Ikast Håndbold (35:28) — but dropped their first point in a 31:31 draw with HC Podravka Vegeta in round 3.

Next up in the MOTW on Sunday (5 October at 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV), Odense host Brest, one of the three teams in the competition with a perfect three wins from three matches so far.

From their 12 previous duels, Odense left the court as winners eight time and Brest three times. Odense have won five of their last six matches — including both games a year ago, as the teams also shared a group last season.

The two wings from Odense — Elma Halilcevic on the left, and Andrea Aagot on the right — are both in their third season with the Danish champions. The two 25-year-old are looking forward to the challenge in their home Sydbank Arena on Sunday.

eurohandball.com: What are your expectations for the MOTW on Sunday?

Andrea Aagot: We have played many close matches against Brest, so I don't think either side are the favourites. I believe that it will be a tough and exciting game. Of course, it helps to have the whole arena behind us, and I really think we have a great fan culture, so I'm sure our supporters will be loud.

Elma Halilcevic: I think the game against Brest will be tough. We have played against Brest several times during the last years, and the games were often close, so it will probably be the same this time.

eurohandball.com: What is your opinion about Brest?

Andrea Aagot: They are a strong and physical team who are good at fast breaks. We actually played them in a pre-season game in August and won by six goals, everything went well for us at that match. But now I expect a different game.

Elma Halilcevic: Brest are a strong team. They started the season well, and they have a lot of good players. They want to play with high speed and many duels in the matches, so we have to be ready for this. We really need to perform at a high level if we want to beat them.

eurohandball.com: Last week, Odense dropped their first point in the current EHF Champions League season. What was your reaction to the draw at Podravka?

Elma Halilcevic: Of course we are not happy with the result. We definitely wanted to win the match in Croatia, and we all know that we don't want to have this feeling again. We did not perform at the level that we are capable of, so we know that we need to step up and be ready from the beginning until the end.

Andrea Aagot: Overall, I'm satisfied with our start of the season, but we were not happy with the result in Croatia. Podravka played very well, and while it's OK to say out loud that we are a good team, we can't expect to beat every opponent if we do not perform at 100 per cent.

eurohandball.com: How has Odense's game changed this season?

Andrea Aagot: Last season, Helena Elver had a big role in our game, so we played with a lot of speed. Now she has left [to Györi Audi ETO KC], and we have other centre backs, so maybe we play a bit slower, so we have a different style.

eurohandball.com: In your opinion, what is the role of the wing players at Odense?

Elma Halilcevic: At Odense, we want to run a lot, which I enjoy as a wing player. We also try to be an active part of the defence by being aggressive, so I enjoy being part of such a great team and playing with so many good teammates.

eurohandball.com: Last season, Odense reached the EHF Champions League final for the first time in history. Can the team do even better this season?

Elma Halilcevic: As always, there are many good teams in the Champions League. After being in the final last season, we always want more, so of course I believe in us. But there are many strong teams, so it's always about keeping the focus on each game.

Andrea Aagot: It was amazing to reach the EHF FINAL4 and then play in the final match. It was crazy, we were happy, and it was a new experience for many of us. Now we are among the top European teams, so can we win the title? If we play our best game, at 100 per cent, there is a chance that this season it will be us!

photos © main: Nikolett Nasz; in-text: Torben Andresen, Nikolett Nasz

