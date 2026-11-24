eurohandball.com: How was the feedback from the coaches you talked to?

Øyvind Togstad: We see a great common sense with the coaches being informed what is the common line and what are the focal situations. They know that we all have the same goal to see great handball matches — and we hope they spread those Guidelines among the players.

The overall feedback from the coaches is really positive, as they like the videos which show exactly the points we want to underline. They know our stand points and still we can talk about it in the technical meetings on site.

eurohandball.com: Let us talk about the main topics of the Guidelines. Can you give us an example?

Øyvind Togstad: One focus is overreacting and provoking, or you can call it “Hollywood.” This behaviour of defenders or attackers needs to be stopped, as it is not good for handball.

It is not easy for the referees to decide — this is why we focused on many situations in our preparatory seminar in September and will do it again in the two-day course in Katowice right before the start of the EHF EURO. For behaviour like falling backwards or deliberately diving, there shall be no tolerance.

eurohandball.com: Passive play decisions have been discussed for years. What is the current common line?

Øyvind Togstad: After the rules for passive play changed and the referees were trained a lot on this point, it really got better in the last years. Especially for passive play situations, referees have to read the game, mainly when one team is shorthanded.

If they recognise and identify a lack of attacking intent, the have to show the forewarning signal and strictly allow only four passes. If there is no active attempt to score, they must award a turnover. But as I said, passive play is not the biggest problem anymore — but still needs to be supervised.