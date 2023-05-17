20230517

Officials confirmed for EHF Finals Men

17 May 2023, 10:11

The European Handball Federation has announced the list of referees and delegates that will be taking charge of the four matches at the EHF Finals Men in Flensburg, Germany, on 27/28 May 2023.

Denmark's Jesper Kirkholm Madsen and Henrik Mortensen have been chosen to referee the final, where one of Montpellier HB, Füchse Berlin, Fraikin BM. Granollers or Frisch Auf Göppingen will be named champions. 

The list of officials for the two semi-finals, the 3rd place match and the final are as follows:

Saturday 27 May

Semi-final 1: 15:30 CEST 
Montpellier HB vs Füchse Berlin 

Referees: Daniel Accoto Martins / Roberto Accoto Martins - POR
Delegates: Urmo Sitsi – EST (EHF Court of Handball) and Zigmars Sondors – LAT (EHF Technical Refereeing Committee)

Semi-final 2: 18:00 CEST
Fraikin BM. Granollers vs Frisch Auf Göppingen

Referees: Amar Konjicanin / Dino Konjicanin - BIH
Delegates: Nicolae Vizitiu – MDA (EHF Court of Appeal) and Viktor Konopliastyi - UKR

Sunday 28 May

Placement match: 15:30 CEST
Loser semi-final 1 vs. loser semi-final 2
Referees: Denis Bolic / Christoph Hurich – AUT      

Final: 18:00 CEST
Winner semi-final 1 vs winner semi-final 2
Referees: Jesper Kirkholm Madsen / Henrik Mortensen – DEN

