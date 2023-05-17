Officials confirmed for EHF Finals Men
The European Handball Federation has announced the list of referees and delegates that will be taking charge of the four matches at the EHF Finals Men in Flensburg, Germany, on 27/28 May 2023.
Denmark's Jesper Kirkholm Madsen and Henrik Mortensen have been chosen to referee the final, where one of Montpellier HB, Füchse Berlin, Fraikin BM. Granollers or Frisch Auf Göppingen will be named champions.
A few tickets are still available for the EHF Finals - click here for more information.
The list of officials for the two semi-finals, the 3rd place match and the final are as follows:
Saturday 27 May
Semi-final 1: 15:30 CEST
Montpellier HB vs Füchse Berlin
Referees: Daniel Accoto Martins / Roberto Accoto Martins - POR
Delegates: Urmo Sitsi – EST (EHF Court of Handball) and Zigmars Sondors – LAT (EHF Technical Refereeing Committee)
Semi-final 2: 18:00 CEST
Fraikin BM. Granollers vs Frisch Auf Göppingen
Referees: Amar Konjicanin / Dino Konjicanin - BIH
Delegates: Nicolae Vizitiu – MDA (EHF Court of Appeal) and Viktor Konopliastyi - UKR
Sunday 28 May
Placement match: 15:30 CEST
Loser semi-final 1 vs. loser semi-final 2
Referees: Denis Bolic / Christoph Hurich – AUT
Final: 18:00 CEST
Winner semi-final 1 vs winner semi-final 2
Referees: Jesper Kirkholm Madsen / Henrik Mortensen – DEN