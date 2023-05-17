Officials confirmed for EHF Finals Men

Denmark's Jesper Kirkholm Madsen and Henrik Mortensen have been chosen to referee the final, where one of Montpellier HB, Füchse Berlin, Fraikin BM. Granollers or Frisch Auf Göppingen will be named champions.

The list of officials for the two semi-finals, the 3rd place match and the final are as follows:

Saturday 27 May

Semi-final 1: 15:30 CEST

Montpellier HB vs Füchse Berlin

Referees: Daniel Accoto Martins / Roberto Accoto Martins - POR

Delegates: Urmo Sitsi – EST (EHF Court of Handball) and Zigmars Sondors – LAT (EHF Technical Refereeing Committee)

Semi-final 2: 18:00 CEST

Fraikin BM. Granollers vs Frisch Auf Göppingen



Referees: Amar Konjicanin / Dino Konjicanin - BIH

Delegates: Nicolae Vizitiu – MDA (EHF Court of Appeal) and Viktor Konopliastyi - UKR

Sunday 28 May

Placement match: 15:30 CEST

Loser semi-final 1 vs. loser semi-final 2

Referees: Denis Bolic / Christoph Hurich – AUT

Final: 18:00 CEST

Winner semi-final 1 vs winner semi-final 2

Referees: Jesper Kirkholm Madsen / Henrik Mortensen – DEN