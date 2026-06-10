Officials for ebt Finals 2026 confirmed

Officials for ebt Finals 2026 confirmed

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European Handball Federation
10 June 2026, 13:30

With just over a week to go until throw-off, the European Handball Federation has released the full list of delegates and referees for the men's and women's competitions at the ebt Finals 2026 in Trapani, Italy from 18 until 21 June.

A total of eight pairs of referees — including four pairs of referee candidates — and 10 delegates have been named to officiate at the tournament, which features the best 16 men's and 16 women's teams from the European Beach Tour 2024/25.

Referees:

Ivan Curcic / Zeljko Ivanovic (Montenegro)
Corentin Loyer / Matis Verdier (France)
Volodymyr Filonenko / Anna Shcherbyna (Ukraine)
Rebeka Hascikova / Stanislava Kellner (Slovakia)
Michal Jakubek / Mikolaj Marcinkowski (Poland) — candidates
Adrian Georgescu / Simion-Bogdan Isdraila (Romania) — candidates
João Garcia / João Vinagre (Portugal) — candidates
Serena Gattel / Asja Novesi (Italy) — candidates

Delegates:

Marco Trespidi (Italy)
Diogo Gomes (Great Britain)
Maria Aranyosi (Hungary)
Olga Laiuk (Ukraine)
Kristina Kvedariene (Lithuania)
Levan Gelashvili (Georgia)
Jiri Opava (Czech Republic)
Petros Theodosiou (Greece)
Lazar Miskov (Serbia)
Diana Kurcinova (Slovakia)

 

image © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff

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