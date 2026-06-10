A total of eight pairs of referees — including four pairs of referee candidates — and 10 delegates have been named to officiate at the tournament, which features the best 16 men's and 16 women's teams from the European Beach Tour 2024/25.
Referees:
Ivan Curcic / Zeljko Ivanovic (Montenegro)
Corentin Loyer / Matis Verdier (France)
Volodymyr Filonenko / Anna Shcherbyna (Ukraine)
Rebeka Hascikova / Stanislava Kellner (Slovakia)
Michal Jakubek / Mikolaj Marcinkowski (Poland) — candidates
Adrian Georgescu / Simion-Bogdan Isdraila (Romania) — candidates
João Garcia / João Vinagre (Portugal) — candidates
Serena Gattel / Asja Novesi (Italy) — candidates
Delegates:
Marco Trespidi (Italy)
Diogo Gomes (Great Britain)
Maria Aranyosi (Hungary)
Olga Laiuk (Ukraine)
Kristina Kvedariene (Lithuania)
Levan Gelashvili (Georgia)
Jiri Opava (Czech Republic)
Petros Theodosiou (Greece)
Lazar Miskov (Serbia)
Diana Kurcinova (Slovakia)
image © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff