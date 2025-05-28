Officials for TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 named

Reigning champions Barça, former winners SC Magdeburg and two teams vying for their first Machineseeker EHF Champions League title, HBC Nantes and Füchse Berlin, will all be aiming to secure a place in the final on Sunday 15 June, which the EHF can confirm will be officiated by the Slovenian pairing of Bojan Lah and David Sok.

Referees for the other three matches have all been assigned, while delegates for the two semi-finals have been chosen.

The full list of officials for the two semi-finals on Saturday 14 June and the 3rd place match and final on Sunday 15 June is shown below:

Saturday 14 June

Semi-final 1, 15:00 CEST - Füchse Berlin (GER) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)

Referees: Jonas Eliasson / Anton Palsson (ISL)

Delegates: Marco Trespidi (ITA, EHF Beach Handball Commission) and

Shlomo Cohen (ISR, EHF Court of Handball)

Semi-final 2, 18:00 CEST - Barça (ESP) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)

Referees: Slave Nikolov / Gjorgji Nachevski (MKD)

Delegates: Lidija Bojic-Cacic (CRO, EHF Methods Commission) and

Oyvind Togstad (NOR, EHF Technical Refereeing Committee)

Sunday 15 June

3rd place match, 15:00 CEST

Referees: Igor Covalciuc / Alexei Covalciuc (MDA)

Delegates: to be announced

Final, 18:00 CEST

Referees: Bojan Lah / David Sok (SLO)

Delegates: to be announced

