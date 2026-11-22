HAUKAR SQUEEZE PAST GRADEC IN THRILLING CRUNCH TIME

Haukar mounted a mighty comeback in their first leg against RK Slovenj Gradec on home soil. The Icelandic side trailed by five goals shortly after half-time (18:13) and fought their way back into the match in the following minutes. A 4:0 run from minutes 51 to 56 saw them level the score at 26:26. David Saleznik put the visitors ahead with three minutes to go, but after that a couple of goals from Haukar turned the match around, meaning they will travel to Slovenia with a one-goal advantage (28:27).

Gradec’s Rok Cvetko stood out with 10 goals. However, both goalkeepers put in an impressive showing. Gašper Dobaj saved 13 shots (32.5 per cent) for the visitors, while Haukar’s Aron Rafn even topped that with 17 saves and a 38.64 per cent save rate.