Head coach Boris Rojevic shares his thoughts on the development of his team, Ohrid’s strengths and his expectations ahead of the first leg against MOL Tatabanya this Sunday.

eurohandball.com: When looking back on the road to the final, why does your team deserve to be in the showdown for the title?

Boris Rojevic: We deserve to be in the final because we were better than our opponents. We were very comfortable in the first rounds against HC Baki, MRK Sloga Doboj and HC Dukla Praha. In the quarter-finals against Olympiacos, we showed a great performance in Greece but had a difficult match at home. In the semi-finals against Celje, it was very, very hard for us. However, we fought through and earned our spot in the big final against MOL Tatabanya.