eurohandball.com: What will be the key for your team to succeed in the final?
Boris Rojevic: Our defence. During the season, we collected good results. Now, we battle a very good team in Tatabanya. They play very fast, so we have to come back on defence as quickly as possible. They have many experienced players and a high individual quality. The difference between the two squads in the back-court positions is big. We have four backs available at the moment, while Tatabanya have eight very good players in the squad.
eurohandball.com: Does your team need to manage the pace very carefully during the finals because of the smaller squad?
Boris Rojevic: Yes, definitely. That is a huge advantage for Tatabanya.
eurohandball.com: For consecutive seasons, a team from North Macedonia has reached the EHF European Cup Men final. What does that say about the development of club handball in the country?
Boris Rojevic: We have a really strong and difficult league in North Macedonia. We surprised a little bit this season and want to fight for second place against HC Eurofarm Pelister and HC Alkaloid. All the matches in the league are really hard, which is important for our team to develop.