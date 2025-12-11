Oliver Middell and Asun Batista named Beach Handball MVPs 2025

The list of EHF Excellence Awards 2025 winners has been completed with the announcement of the German goalkeeper Oliver Middell and Spanish player Asun Batista as the Most Valuable Players of the season.

Batista and Middell win their awards based on their outstanding performances at the ebt Finals 2025 in Trapani, Italy and the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 in Alanya, Türkiye.

The 32-year-old Spaniard, who plays for CATS A.M. Team Almeria, was named MVP of the ebt Finals 2025 where Almeria won the women’s trophy. Batista also played a key role in Spain’s first-ever European title at the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025.

It is Batista’s second recognition as the MVP of the season; she was also named Beach Handball MVP at the EHF Excellence Awards 2023. Batista is one of the all-time greats of the game and is regularly among the All-star Teams of major beach handball tournaments.

German goalkeeper Middell was named men’s best goalkeeper at both the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 and the ebt Finals 2025. Middell’s club team, 12 Monkeys Köln BHC, finished fourth at the ebt Finals 2025, but Middell stood out with a superb performance.

At the EURO, Germany picked up their debut title, with the 30-year-old goalkeeper key to their success throughout — making a series of spectacular saves.



The announcement of the Beach Handball MVPs completes the list of EHF Excellence Awards 2025 winners, following the reveal of both the Women's and Men's Team of the Season earlier in June. In addition, Mathias Gidsel and Henny Reistad were named the Most Valuable Players of the 2024/25 season, while Mia Emmenegger and Ian Barrufet received the awards for Best Young Players.