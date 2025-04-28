0 participants of the EHF Finals Women 2024 are back in the final tournament. HC Dunarea Braila were the last to be knocked out, in the quarter-finals against Ikast

0 teams are still unbeaten in the European League Women

0 teams from the same country meet in the semi-finals, as Thüringer were drawn against JDA Bourgogne Dijon and HSG Blomberg-Lippe will face Ikast

1 quarter-final was decided by a penalty shootout: Blomberg eliminated Super Amara Bera Bera from Spain after a 28:25 away win and a 19:22 home defeat by winning the shootout 5:4

1 team won both quarter-final matches: Dijon (31:27, 28:26 against HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames)

1 of the four EHF Finals Women 2025 participants have won the trophy before: Ikast, in 2023, the first edition to be held in Graz

1 group winner made it to Graz: EHF Finals debutants HSG Blomberg-Lippe; Braila, SCM Ramnicu Valcea and Bensheim/Auerbach were eliminated in the quarter-finals

1 team seeded for the group phase made it to the EHF Finals: Ikast

1 participant of the EHF Finals 2025, Ikast, won both the old version of the EHF Cup (2002 and 2011) and the Cup Winners’ Cup (2004 and 2015)

1 former participant of the EHF FINAL4 Women made it to the quarter-finals: Ikast, who qualified for the first-ever EHF FINAL4 in Budapest 2014, but missed the final