43 goals is the lowest score since the start of the group phase, when Bensheim won 25:18 at Paris, followed by 45 goals in Elche vs Larvik (16:29) and 48 goals in Braila vs THC (26:22)
65 goals were scored by THC in the two legs of the quarter-finals, making them the top-scoring quarter-finalists ahead of Valcea and Ikast (both 61)
78 goals is the highest score since the start of the group phase, when THC beat Larvik 43:35, ahead of 72 goals in Sola vs Valcea (34:38) and 70 goals in Ikast vs Valcea (36:34)
81 goals, including 26 in the two quarter-finals, were scored by Johanna Reichert (THC) since the group phase began, to clearly top the top scorer list ahead of Nieke Kühne (Blomberg/60) and Malin Holta (Sola/59). The next players still in the competition, are Stine Skogrand (Ikast/43) and Laetitia Quist (Blomberg/41)
462 goals were scored in the eight quarter-final matches (an average of 57.75) compared to 483 last year
2,239 spectators watched Valcea play THC in the quarter-finals, just a few more than 2,230 fans at the second match in Romania, Braila vs Ikast
5,622 goals (an average of 58.56 per match) have been scored since the start of the qualification phase. 2,323 goals were scored in 40 qualification matches, 2,837 in the 48 group matches, and 462 in the quarter-finals
9,305 is the record for the most spectators this season, when BV Borussia Dortmund hosted Sola