One former winner, one Austrian top scorer and two debutants

28 April 2025, 12:00

After 40 qualification matches, 48 group matches and eight quarter-finals the participants of the third EHF Finals Women in Graz are confirmed — including one former winner, two debutants and for the fourth time in a row two teams from the same country.

Here are the most important facts and figures before the semi-finals between Thüringer HC and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball, and HSG Blomberg-Lippe against Ikast Håndbold.

0 participants of the EHF Finals Women 2024 are back in the final tournament. HC Dunarea Braila were the last to be knocked out, in the quarter-finals against Ikast

0 teams are still unbeaten in the European League Women

0 teams from the same country meet in the semi-finals, as Thüringer were drawn against JDA Bourgogne Dijon and HSG Blomberg-Lippe will face Ikast

1 quarter-final was decided by a penalty shootout: Blomberg eliminated Super Amara Bera Bera from Spain after a 28:25 away win and a 19:22 home defeat by winning the shootout 5:4

1 team won both quarter-final matches: Dijon (31:27, 28:26 against HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames)

1 of the four EHF Finals Women 2025 participants have won the trophy before: Ikast, in 2023, the first edition to be held in Graz

1 group winner made it to Graz: EHF Finals debutants HSG Blomberg-Lippe; Braila, SCM Ramnicu Valcea and Bensheim/Auerbach were eliminated in the quarter-finals

1 team seeded for the group phase made it to the EHF Finals: Ikast

1 participant of the EHF Finals 2025, Ikast, won both the old version of the EHF Cup (2002 and 2011) and the Cup Winners’ Cup (2004 and 2015)

1 former participant of the EHF FINAL4 Women made it to the quarter-finals: Ikast, who qualified for the first-ever EHF FINAL4 in Budapest 2014, but missed the final

2 teams will make their debuts at the EHF Finals: Blomberg and Dijon

2 quarter-finals ended with an aggregate margin of only one goal: Blomberg vs Bera Bera (52:51) and Ikast vs Braila (61:60)

2 of the four EHF Finals Women 2025 participants have previously played the EHF Finals: Ikast (2021, 2022, 2023) and Thüringer (2023)

2 players won the EHF Finals 2024: Olivia Nygaard and Ane Cecilie Høgseth (both Ikast) were part of Storhamar’s squad last season

2 teams from the same country made it to Graz: Blomberg and THC from Germany. In the last three editions of the EHF Finals, at least one nation was represented by two teams: Denmark in 2022 in Viborg, Denmark and Germany in 2023 in Graz, and Romania in 2024 in Graz

2 teams — Dijon and Blomberg — have progressed from the first qualification round through to the EHF Finals

2 teams from the same group of the group phase — also Dijon and Blomberg, from group C — qualified for the EHF Finals

2 head coaches of the four participants have won European Cup competitions before: Søren Hansen (Ikast) won the Cup Winners’ Cup with Holstebro in 2017; Herbert Müller (THC) won the Challenge Cup with FC Nürnberg in 2004

2 draws only occurred in the 56 matches since the start of the group phase

2 times in 56 matches since the start of the group phase, 45 or fewer goals were scored

3 – for the third consecutive time since 2023, Graz will host the EHF Finals Women

5 of the eight quarter-final pairings ended with home victories; three games were won by the visitors; no match ended in a draw

6 goals was the biggest aggregate margin in the quarter-finals: Dijon beat Bensheim 59:53

6 goals was the biggest margin in a single quarter-final match: THC defeated Valcea 35:29

7 different clubs from seven different countries have won the second-tier competition since the EHF Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup were merged in 2016/17: Rostov (Russia), Craiova (Romania), Siofók (Hungary), Nantes (France), Bietigheim (Germany), Ikast (Denmark) and Storhamar (Norway). This series will end this year with participants from France, Denmark and Germany

8 matches since the start of the group phase were attended by more than 2,000 spectators

18 goals was the biggest gap since the start of the group phase, when Braila beat ATTICGO Bm Elche 33:15, ahead of 13 goals in the matches between Elche and Larvik (16:29) and Larvik and THC (38:25)

20 matches since the start of the group phase were won by the away teams

26 times in 56 matches since the start of the group phase (including three in the quarter-finals), the fans saw 60 or more goals

34 matches since the start of the group phase ended with home wins

43 goals is the lowest score since the start of the group phase, when Bensheim won 25:18 at Paris, followed by 45 goals in Elche vs Larvik (16:29) and 48 goals in Braila vs THC (26:22)

65 goals were scored by THC in the two legs of the quarter-finals, making them the top-scoring quarter-finalists ahead of Valcea and Ikast (both 61)

78 goals is the highest score since the start of the group phase, when THC beat Larvik 43:35, ahead of 72 goals in Sola vs Valcea (34:38) and 70 goals in Ikast vs Valcea (36:34)

81 goals, including 26 in the two quarter-finals, were scored by Johanna Reichert (THC) since the group phase began, to clearly top the top scorer list ahead of Nieke Kühne (Blomberg/60) and Malin Holta (Sola/59). The next players still in the competition, are Stine Skogrand (Ikast/43) and Laetitia Quist (Blomberg/41)

462 goals were scored in the eight quarter-final matches (an average of 57.75) compared to 483 last year

2,239 spectators watched Valcea play THC in the quarter-finals, just a few more than 2,230 fans at the second match in Romania, Braila vs Ikast

5,622 goals (an average of 58.56 per match) have been scored since the start of the qualification phase. 2,323 goals were scored in 40 qualification matches, 2,837 in the 48 group matches, and 462 in the quarter-finals

9,305 is the record for the most spectators this season, when BV Borussia Dortmund hosted Sola

Photos © Christian Heilwagen, Hamistolen.dk, Foxaep, STUMMBILLIG, Ferenc Zengő

