One round left to determine EHF Champions League play-off places

Veszprém are guaranteed to win group A, while Barça are safe in the top two teams of group B. But Sporting CP, Paris Saint-Germain Handball and Füchse Berlin in group A, and Aalborg Håndbold and HBC Nantes in group B, are all still in the running to join them with a direct place in the quarter-finals. Nantes will host Aalborg in the Match of the Week on Wednesday 5 March, with the winner progressing.

Meanwhile Fredericia Håndbold Klub and HC Eurofarm Pelister are out of the running for the play-offs. Orlen Wisla Plock and Dinamo Bucuresti are fifth and sixth in group A, with the final standings to be decided after Thursday's clashes.

In group B, Kolstad Håndbold and Industria Kielce are in sixth and seventh positions, as both face away fixtures to decide their fates, against Barça and HC Zagreb, respectively.

GROUP A

One Veszprém HC – finish first and advance to the quarter-finals

Sporting CP – finish second and advance to the quarter-finals if they:

win or tie against Orlen Wisla Plock

lose against Orlen Wisla Plock AND Füchse Berlin do not win AND PSG do not win

Füchse Berlin – finish second and advance to the quarter-finals if they:

win against One Veszprém HC AND Sporting CP lose

Paris-Saint Germain Handball – finish second and advance to the quarter-finals if they:

win against HC Eurofarm Pelister AND Sporting CP lose AND Füchse Berlin do not win

In the case that Sporting CP, Füchse Berlin and PSG are tied on points, the following three-way table of the direct encounters will be applied to determine the ranking of these clubs:

Team W D L Goals Difference Points Sporting CP 2 0 2 134 124 +10 4 Füchse Berlin 2 0 2 141 141 0 4 Paris Saint-Germain Handball 2 0 2 132 142 -10 4



Orlen Wisla Plock and Dinamo Bucuresti have secured their play-off spots.

Orlen Wisla Plock – finish fifth and advance to the play-offs if they:

beat Sporting CP AND Dinamo Bucuresti do not win

tie against Sporting CP AND Dinamo Bucuresti lose

Dinamo Bucuresti – finish fifth and advance to the play-offs if they:

beat Fredericia Håndbold Klub

tie against Fredericia Håndbold Klub AND Orlen Wisla Plock do not win

lose against Fredericia Håndbold Klub AND Orlen Wisla Plock lose

HC Eurofarm Pelister – finish seventh and therefore cannot advance to the play-offs

Fredericia Håndbold Klub – finish eighth and therefore cannot advance to the play-offs

In case HC Eurofarm Pelister win and Dinamo Bucuresti and Orlen Wisla Plock lose, the following three-way table of the direct encounters will be applied to determine the ranking of these clubs: