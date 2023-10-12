Orlen Wisla Plock show support for beach handball counterparts Petra Plock
Machineseeker EHF Champions League team Orlen Wisla Plock will be opening the Orlen Arena at 19:00 (CEST), earlier than usual, to allow fans to come and support their beach handball counterparts, BHT Petra Plock.
Petra Plock, champions of the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2022, will play in Porto Santo, Portugal at 19:15 (CEST), 18:15 local time.
Streaming the match on their big screen in the Orlen Arena, this display of support from the EHF Champions League team demonstrates a solidarity amongst the handball community in Plock.
Former Orlen Wisla Plock and current Petra Plock player, Marcin Miedziński, said that the support of Wisla Plock “is a very nice collaboration."
"Wisla Plock and Petra Plock, a lot of players who used to play indoor handball now play on the beach, so we’re very happy to have their support.”
Passing on a message for the Wisla players, Marcin said, “I wish for Wisla Plock to win the game against Magdeburg today. It’s a very important game today, so I wish all the best for all our friends in Wisla.”
Meanwhile, for Miedzinski in Porto Santo as the reigning champions, “every game is the most important for us, we are fully focused and we want to win.”
Don’t forget to catch the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023 matches on EHFTV, click here.