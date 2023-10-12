Orlen Wisla Plock show support for beach handball counterparts Petra Plock

Former Orlen Wisla Plock and current Petra Plock player, Marcin Miedziński, said that the support of Wisla Plock “is a very nice collaboration."

"Wisla Plock and Petra Plock, a lot of players who used to play indoor handball now play on the beach, so we’re very happy to have their support.”

Passing on a message for the Wisla players, Marcin said, “I wish for Wisla Plock to win the game against Magdeburg today. It’s a very important game today, so I wish all the best for all our friends in Wisla.”

Meanwhile, for Miedzinski in Porto Santo as the reigning champions, “every game is the most important for us, we are fully focused and we want to win.”

Don’t forget to catch the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023 matches on EHFTV, click here.