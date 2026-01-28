Outstanding Knorr sends Germany to the semi-finals
Germany have made it to their seventh EHF EURO semi-final after an epic battle against France, while the defending champions conceded their second defeat in a row at the Men's EHF EURO 2026 .
The 38:34 victory was the first German success against France in an EHF EURO final tournament since 1998 — and the second one in history. 10 goals by Juri Knorr and some saves by Andreas Wolff in crunch time were essential. After Denmark, Germany, Iceland and Croatia complete the semi-finals line-up — and all three of them have Icelandic head coaches.
We showed a significantly improved attacking performance, and in the decisive moments we were more clever both in defence and in attack. Every player was able to make his mark over the full 60 minutes.
We missed some defensive efficiency, we missed some goalkeepers saves, and even though we managed to score, they created the gap. Of course, our second half was better, we had the balls to make the score even. But we did not score them. And at the end, we paid the bill.