GROUP I

H2H: 15-4-17

Top scorers: Juri Knorr 10/14 (GER); Dika Mem 11/15 (FRA)

Goalkeepers: David Späth 4/17, Andreas Wolff 4/25 (GER); Charles Bolzinger 0/7, Remi Desbonnet 10/41 (FRA)

POTM presented by Grundfos: Juri Knorr (GER)

a 4:0 run to 11:7 and six goals by Juri Knorr in 16 minutes were key for Germany to be ahead at the break, while on the other side Dika Mem almost scored half of the French goals

both teams counted on physically strong defences, but when Germany speeded up, there were quite many gaps in the French wall

after the break, Juri Knorr was still unstoppable, and his eighth of 10 strikes was Germany’s first five-goal advantage, at 21:16; at the other end of the court, goalkeeper David Späth was on fire, but only for a few minutes, before he was replaced by Andreas Wolff again

when France seemed to lose their pace, Remi Desbonnet became a crucial factor, boosting his side with many spectacular saves — and in minute 47, at 27:26 everything was open again

the epic battle was decided by a double-strike of Lukas Zerbe and Julian Köster for 36:32, after Wolff had saved two shots



Mem and Knorr deliver when it counts

There were many discussions about the performance levels of Juri Knorr and Dika Mem before the do-or-die battle of their teams. But when it counted, the prolific stars of Germany and France delivered.

In the previous games, both performed partly below par. “I don’t know why I am not performing, really not,” said Knorr before the match against Denmark. “You can always rely on me,” stated Mem, who was the most unlucky Frenchman in the last duel between the two, as his missed pass permitted Germany's goal at the final buzzer, which led to the overtime in the 2024 Olympic quarter-finals in Lille, won by the Germans.

Mem and Knorr highlighted their importance for their sides mainly in the first half on Wednesday: the French right back netted seven times then finished on 11 goals overall, while Knorr scored six from six before the break and added four more until the end.