Pairings for EHF European Cup Men 2026/27 round 3 drawn

Round 3 of the European Cup Men 2026/27 will be played from 21 to 29 November, with the first leg taking place on 21–22 November and the second on 28–29 November. The aggregate score of the two legs will decide the winners of each tie.

EHF European Cup Men 2026/27 round 3 draw results:

HRK Gorica (CRO) vs roomz JAGS Vöslau (AUT)

Haukar (ISL) vs RK Slovenj Gradec (SLO)

RK Dubocica 54 (SRB) vs BK-46 (FIN)

AEK (GRE) vs PLER-Budapest (HUN)

HC Vojvodina (SRB) vs MSK Povazska Bystrica (SVK)

Runar Sandefjord (NOR) vs AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU)

Olympiacos SFP (GRE) vs MRK Sloga Doboj (BIH)

Dragunas Klaipeda (LTU) vs GRK Ohrid (MKD)

HC Lovcen Cetinje (MNE) vs SCM Politehnica Timisoara (ROU)

HC Alkaloid (MKD) vs RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO)

AS SGS Ramhat Hashron (ISR) vs A.C. PAOK (GRE)

Põlva Serviti (EST) vs HC Dukla Praha (CZE)

H71 (FAR) vs Rebud KPR Ostrovia Ostrow Wlkp (POL)

RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO) vs Pfadi Winterthur (SUI)

Besiktas JK (TUR) vs Raimond Sassari (ITA)

HV KRAS/Volendam (NED) vs BSV Bern (SUI)

The teams listed first in each pairing have the home right for the first leg of round 3. The second team in each pairing has the home right for the second leg.

After round 3, the 16 teams that will continue the road towards the trophy have an international break until 2027. The last 16 will take place in February, with the first leg on 13–14 February and the second on 20–21 of that month.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for late March, the semi-finals for April and the two-leg final for the end of May.

The EHF European Cup is the third-tier international club competition, behind the EHF Champions League and EHF European League. GRK Ohrid are the defending title holders, having claimed their first title in the competition last season and North Macedonia’s second — in a row and overall — following Alkaloid’s result in 2024/25.