eurohandball.com: Austria and Croatia know each other very well, with many of the players having faced each other before, some even at youth national team level. What could ultimately make the difference?

Katarina Pandža: We know each other well, especially the players from Podravka. On that day, in the very first match, the team that makes fewer mistakes, scores more goals and plays better defence will win. It's as simple as that. I don't think there are any particular rules.

Dejana Milosavljević: I can only agree with Katarina and say that I think whoever is better and stays focused for longer throughout the match, whoever manages to reduce those, let's say, what we call blackouts in our game, could win on the day. But I really think our chances are more or less equal and that some small details will decide it.

eurohandball.com: You are both backcourt players and know each other's strengths well from playing together at club level. What will be the biggest challenge in trying to stop each other? And after all those training sessions together, is there still anything you could surprise each other with?

Katarina Pandža: Well, I think it's difficult for us to surprise each other with anything now. We know each other, we train together every day.

Dejana Milosavljević: Neither of us, speaking personally, really plays according to a fixed pattern. We play instinctively, so we react to situations as they come. So, honestly, I don't know what we could surprise each other with, but on the other hand, I can expect anything. It will be a difficult and unpredictable match, both for us personally and for the teams as a whole. Some details will decide it, and perhaps we aren't even aware of them ourselves at this moment.