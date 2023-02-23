Paris cruise past Plock to qualify for the quarter-finals

Tonight, in Plock, the French side waited patiently for the storm to pass. While Dmitry Zhitnikov was scoring five, Paris were keeping the rhythm, thanks to Kamil Syprzak and Ferran Sole.

And while Paris were only ahead by one at the break, the French side increased their advantage to five goals within ten minutes of the restart, as Syprzak and Elohim Prandi were putting their foot to the pedal, leaving their opponents unable to react. The gap between the two sides increased to eight goals, as Paris proved to be clearly the better side on the court in the second half.

GROUP A

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) 26:32 (14:15)

no team really took the upper hand in the first half. Led by the five goals of Dmitry Zhitnikov, the hosts remained in the game, not being ahead by more than two goals before the break

right after half-time, Paris enjoyed a good period and thanks to Elohim Prandi and Kamil Syprzak, the visitors took a five-goal advantage for the first time in the game in the 41st minute

the hosts couldn't recover from such a blow, as the gap between the two teams even increased to eight goals with a few minutes remaining before the siren

Dmitry Zhitnikov finished as best scorer of the game with eight goals, while Syprzak netted six goals for Paris

thanks to this win, Paris have qualified for the quarter-finals

Plock are still in the run for the quarter-finals, despite standing seventh in the group

Kamil Syprzak came back in style

The Polish national player could not hide his happiness about coming back from his fibula injury “right where it all started” on his Instagram account. And the former Wisla Plock player celebrated in style; scoring the first goal of the game for Paris, the giant line player played a crucial role after the break when Paris broke away on the scoreboard right after the break. Even though Paris were doing well without him, it is clear that with Syprzak in their roster, they are an even more dangerous team.