Paris Saint-Germain take on Japan
Paris-Saint Germain’s football club has a strong presence in Japan, with fan clubs, shops and an academy in the country. In 2022 the footballers travelled to Japan for a pre-season tour for the first time, and they repeated the trip this year ahead of the start of the Ligue 1 season.
But this year, the footballers were joined by their handballing colleagues. PSG spent a week in Tokyo, playing two friendly games against local teams and creating memories that will remain strong for some time.
“This is the first time our club has played a game outside of Europe and we feel privileged to be here, as it is important for handball to be showcased outside of Europe as well. We know there are a lot of PSG fans in Japan and this will be a great opportunity for them to discover the handball section of our club,” said team manager Thierry Omeyer at the opening press conference.
For the players, the time was divided between training and games as well as activities meant to reinforce the team bond ahead of the season. They visited Tokyo, but also went to PSG’s football games as well as local baseball games. Some of them wandered around the famous Shibuya crossing while others went out to meet young handball players in high schools.
Off the court, the players were visibly delighted to start the preparation in a completely unusual environment.
“We were really happy and honoured to be there. This week was a wonderful experience, really different compared to what we are used to. We tried to enjoy Japan and Tokyo the best we could,” summed up captain Luka Karabatic at the end of the week.
Most of the Paris Saint-Germain had had the opportunity to travel to Japan for the Olympics in 2021, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, they could not enjoy the local culture.
This time, all of them made up for lost time, as Nikola Karabatic confirmed: “It was frustrating not to be able to get out during the Olympics, to enjoy such a specific culture. This week, we tried to have things moving in the right direction on the court, but also off the court, enjoying our trip and meeting our fans, for example.”
The oldest of the Karabatic brothers made his return to the court after a six-month absence due to phlebitis. If he lacked rhythm after remaining in the training hall for such a long time, he showed promising things in the second game against the Japanese national team, where he scored five goals across 30 minutes.
But the three-time Champions League winner was not the only one who appeared to be already on the right tracks. Three new players arrived this summer – Norwegian right back Kent Robin Tönnesen, Spanish line player Ruben Marchan and former Füchse Berlin player Jacob Holm. And all three seemed to have already settled very well in their new environment. Holm, especially, scored six and five when PSG beat Zeekstar Tokyo (36:27) and the Japan national team.
“We are really satisfied, especially as we are only one week into the preparation. Everybody seems to understand how to play and we know it’s going to go better and better. This Japan tour has been a success, as we trained well but also were able to discover Japan and its culture,” summed up coach Raul Gonzalez.
After playing twice in front of more than 10,000 fans and feeling the Japan mania, Paris flew back to France, where they will prepare for the defence of their domestic title and their quest of the Champions League.
“We had to enjoy these moments in Japan before entering the physical phase of the preparation, and we really did. It is not very often that you play two games without a lot of preparation, which is why we are a little bit tired. But we’re really happy of the week we spent here,” concluded Spanish right wing David Balaguer.
After taking over Japan, Paris Saint-Germain are now ready to conquer Europe.
Photos © TeamPics / PSG