Paris take a giant leap towards the quarter-finals

Nikola Karabatic, his brother Luka, Dainis Kristopans...Despite missing almost a whole team due to injury, Paris won their 10th game in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

It wasn't an easy one, though, as Bucarest fought tough, and stayed in the game until the last quarter. But, after losing Ali Zein to an ankle injury, the visitors fell short in the last 15 minutes, while Paris were able to count on a few of their youngsters to keep the rhythm and extend their lead.

Despite Magdeburg winning in Veszprem in the other game of the evening, Paris are not quite in the quarter-finals yet, as they still need another point in order to secure one of the two top spots in the group.