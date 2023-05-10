Paris travel back from Kiel with a four-goal advantage
For the third season in a row, THW Kiel and Paris Saint-Germain clashed in the quarter-finals of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. The past two seasons delivered mixed results, as Paris qualified for the EHF FINAL4 in 2021 and Kiel did so in 2022.
And the game tonight was just as tight as the previous editions of the clash were. Never did a team take a bigger advantage than four goals, as Paris took the lead after the break and kept it for most of the second half.
Jannick Green had a pivotal role in Paris’ win, making 12 saves. And despite Sander Sagosen netting nine times, THW struggled too much on both sides of the court to expect a better outcome tonight.
QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG
THW Kiel (GER) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 27:31 (12:13)
- both teams showed some nerves in the first part of the game, as they unusually lost possession and committed easy technical fouls
- in a game where the defences clearly had the upper hand, Danish goalkeepers were in the spotlight, as Paris’ Jannick Green and Kiel’s Niklas Landin traded saves
- each team took only a two-goal advantage twice in the first half: Kiel as early as the third minute and Paris in the 25th
- helped by Green between the posts, but also by Elohim Prandi on offensive duties, Paris cruised away, taking a three-goal advantage right after the second half’s throw-off
- even though Sander Sagosen netted nine to finish best scorer of the game, Paris were able to score goals in a more collective manner, with three players scoring six goals
- both teams will clash again next Wednesday in Paris (20:45 CEST) for the second leg of the confrontation
Jannick Green won the Danish goalkeeping clash
Kiel’s Niklas Landin and Paris’ Jannick Green are used to sharing the Danish national team goalkeeper position. But tonight, they were facing each other for an EHF FINAL4 ticket. Though Landin pulled off some impressive saves, as when he stopped a Luc Steins shot with one hand, Jannick Green proved to make more important ones. At the break, Green had stopped 7 saves at a 38% efficiency rate, putting Paris on the right track. The Danish goalkeeper rounded off his subtle, yet important, performance with a save on Rune Dahmke at the last second.
Paris is a strong team, they come with a lot of class today. We had big problems first half in scoring goals, in the second half it comes a little bit easier but then they also score a lot of easy goals as well. It’s half-time now, we have to continue the work. They’re four goals up but we have the ability to make it in Paris.
We knew what we had to do to get a good result here. But it was not foreseeable that we would win by four goals. It's a bit of a strange situation: You win in Kiel, but you can't really be happy about it. Because in Paris everything is decided.