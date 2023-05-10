Paris travel back from Kiel with a four-goal advantage

And the game tonight was just as tight as the previous editions of the clash were. Never did a team take a bigger advantage than four goals, as Paris took the lead after the break and kept it for most of the second half.

Jannick Green had a pivotal role in Paris’ win, making 12 saves. And despite Sander Sagosen netting nine times, THW struggled too much on both sides of the court to expect a better outcome tonight.

QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG

THW Kiel (GER) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 27:31 (12:13)

both teams showed some nerves in the first part of the game, as they unusually lost possession and committed easy technical fouls

in a game where the defences clearly had the upper hand, Danish goalkeepers were in the spotlight, as Paris’ Jannick Green and Kiel’s Niklas Landin traded saves

each team took only a two-goal advantage twice in the first half: Kiel as early as the third minute and Paris in the 25th

helped by Green between the posts, but also by Elohim Prandi on offensive duties, Paris cruised away, taking a three-goal advantage right after the second half’s throw-off

even though Sander Sagosen netted nine to finish best scorer of the game, Paris were able to score goals in a more collective manner, with three players scoring six goals

both teams will clash again next Wednesday in Paris (20:45 CEST) for the second leg of the confrontation

Jannick Green won the Danish goalkeeping clash

Kiel’s Niklas Landin and Paris’ Jannick Green are used to sharing the Danish national team goalkeeper position. But tonight, they were facing each other for an EHF FINAL4 ticket. Though Landin pulled off some impressive saves, as when he stopped a Luc Steins shot with one hand, Jannick Green proved to make more important ones. At the break, Green had stopped 7 saves at a 38% efficiency rate, putting Paris on the right track. The Danish goalkeeper rounded off his subtle, yet important, performance with a save on Rune Dahmke at the last second.