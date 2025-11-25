Partizan throw group G wide open; five sides join main round

Several teams had the chance to join the line-up for the EHF European League Men 2025/26 main round in the penultimate group matches on Tuesday night, but only five managed it. SG Flensburg-Handewitt, HC Vardar 1961, IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun and Fredericia Håndboldklub each secured round 5 wins and with those their places in the next stage. Benfica sealed their progression even despite the defeat at FTC.

With 10 of the 16 main round places decided, much is open ahead of round 6, including in one of the groups with Tuesday’s highlight matches.

After losing by eight goals to RK Nexe in round 1, RK Partizan AdmiralBet took a strong win in the reverse fixture, 30:27. The Croatian side would have been through to the next stage with a victory in Belgrade. Instead, the situation in tight group G remains open ahead of the final round next week.

The other Balkan derby in the spotlight saw Vardar’s comfortable win over Sesvete, which meant the first main round ticket from group F was booked.