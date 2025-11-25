Partizan throw group G wide open; five sides join main round

25 November 2025, 22:40

Several teams had the chance to join the line-up for the EHF European League Men 2025/26 main round in the penultimate group matches on Tuesday night, but only five managed it. SG Flensburg-Handewitt, HC Vardar 1961, IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun and Fredericia Håndboldklub each secured round 5 wins and with those their places in the next stage. Benfica sealed their progression even despite the defeat at FTC.

With 10 of the 16 main round places decided, much is open ahead of round 6, including in one of the groups with Tuesday’s highlight matches. 

After losing by eight goals to RK Nexe in round 1, RK Partizan AdmiralBet took a strong win in the reverse fixture, 30:27. The Croatian side would have been through to the next stage with a victory in Belgrade. Instead, the situation in tight group G remains open ahead of the final round next week. 

The other Balkan derby in the spotlight saw Vardar’s comfortable win over Sesvete, which meant the first main round ticket from group F was booked. 

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP F

MRK Sesvete Triglav osiguranje (CRO) vs HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) 24:38 (12:23) 

Playing the EHF European League group matches for the third time, Vardar secured their maiden main round campaign with a decisive win. The Macedonian side hit double digits and left Sesvete well behind, 10:4, after 14 minutes. Right after that, Vardar keeper Milosz Walach added a long-range goal and Sesvete coach Igor Vori was forced to call what was already his second timeout. For Vardar, the goals came effortlessly — often from the centre of the court and six metres out, as they found many chances for breakthroughs. With an 11-goal difference at half-time, Vardar’s win was all but assured. Walach saved over 45 per cent of the shots that came his way in his time on court, and Sesvete were easily contained for their second loss of the group matches. However, with five points in their account, Sesvete still have a chance to book a main round place in round 6. 

 

GROUP G

RK Partizan AdmiralBet (SRB) vs RK Nexe (CRO) 30:27 (15:12)

Backed by a roaring crowd, Partizan disrupted Nexe’s chance of securing a place in the main round with a victory built on an epic first half. Goalkeeper Nikola Zoric and right back Nikola Crnoglavac, who was active in attack and on fire from the penalty line, drove an early dominant lead for the Serbian side. Zoric recorded a save rate of over 57 per cent and Crnoglavac scored five goals in the opening 15 minutes, as Partizan streaked ahead to lead 8:3. Nexe were kept from scoring for over 10 minutes, from the third to the 14th. Partizan’s lead hit six goals with Crnoglavac’s sixth strike and they had the same advantage inside the last 10 minutes of the half. But Nexe crept closer before the break thanks to a change in keeper and improvement in defence, with Mihailo Radovanovic saving at 40 per cent up to half-time. However, the difference made in the first half proved insurmountable. Nexe played on a much more equal level in the second period, and even came within one three times early on, but they could never equalise and Partizan kept their opponents at bay until the whistle. 

Round 5 action

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A
Saint-Raphael Var Handball (FRA) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 29:36 (15:17)
IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU) 35:30 (17:16)

GROUP B 
Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs BSV Bern (SUI) 37:29 (24:17)
Rebud KPR Ostrovia Ostrow Wlkp (POL) vs THW Kiel (GER) 25:33 (15:16)

GROUP C    
SAH - Aarhus (DEN) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) 28:29 (13:15)
CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs RD LL Grosist Slovan (SLO) 28:22 (13:9)

GROUP D
HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) vs Elverum Håndball (NOR) 34:38 (19:20)
FC Porto (POR) vs Knattspyrnufélagið Fram (ISL) 44:30 (23:10)

GROUP E
FTC-Green Collect (HUN) vs Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) 33:31 (13:14)
MT Melsungen (GER) vs HF Karlskrona (SWE) 35:34 (18:15)

GROUP F
IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs Fenix Toulouse (FRA) 34:26 (15:15)

GROUP G
IK Sävehof (SWE) vs TATRAN Presov (SVK) 33:28 (15:16)
Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) vs Fredericia Håndboldklub (DEN) 31:34 (16:17)

GROUP H
Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 30:27 (14:14)

main image © Maja Nastić

20250918 CL FUX AALB02656
