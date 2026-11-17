With the EHF EURO 2026 she hopes for a general improvement and rising interest in women’s handball in her home country.
“The level of our domestic handball is not that high, we play a combined league with Czechia, as we only have four or five top teams in Slovakia. Therefore, the overall interest in women’s handball is quite different in our country.
“In those cities with top teams, like Dunajská Streda where I play, the interest is really big, many fans come to our matches, but in other parts of the country it could be more,” believes Pastorková.
But Slovak handball is definitely on the rise. It was a huge boost when MSK IUVENTA Michalovce reached the finals of the EHF European Cup women last season
“Of course, it increased the public interest in women’s handball. We all felt happy with them, as media reported on women’s handball. This was good for our sport, mainly in terms of the upcoming European championship,” Pastorková points out.
Now, she is hoping that interest will surge through into a successful home EHF EURO for Slovakia and their fans in Bratislava.