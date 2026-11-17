The arena in Bratislava served as a venue for the Men’s EHF EURO 2022, and now the Slovakian women are hoping the fans will turn out for them too.

Pastorková says: “We play in a huge arena. If 3,000 or 4,000 fans would come to support us, we would be really happy. The fans will see top handball from great nations such as Germany, Serbia or Sweden every day in the arena, so I really hope that the interest in this event will be really high. And we definitely need the support from the stands.”

Looking back on the previous EHF EURO, Pastorková says it was a useful lesson for the team.

“The tournament in 2024 was different to now, but the most important thing for us was what we learnt, we got the experience, we know how it feels to be part of a European championship, though we lost all matches in Innsbruck,” she says.