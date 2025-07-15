The women’s competition features two qualification rounds, and the draws for both took place today. The opening round (named qualification round 2) will be played from 27 September to 5 October, and the following round (qualification round 3) will take place from 8 to 16 November.

Nine winners of the two-leg ties will reach qualification round 3, joining 15 teams directly seeded for that stage.

No country protection applied to the draws, and as a result, one national derby was drawn in round 2 – the Swiss sides LC Brühl Handball and GC Amicitia Zürich will face off for a place in qualification round 3. In round 3, there will be an all-Polish tie between PGE MKS FunFloor Lublin and KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin. Also in round 3, Norway's Larvik Håndballklubb will face either a national derby against Molde Elite, or a local derby with Sweden's Skara HF.

The losing semi-finalists from the EHF Finals Women 2025 are back for the 2025/26 season and aiming to reach the showpiece event once more. HSG Blomberg-Lippe start their bid in round 3, facing the winner of the match between JuRo Unirek VZV of the Netherlands and Valur of Iceland. Meanwhile, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball start with a round 3 trip to Spain, facing Super Amara Bera Bera.

The qualification rounds 2 and 3 draws in full are as follows, teams drawn first have the home right in the first legs:

EHF European League Women 2025/26 qualification round 2

Match 1: Molde Elite (NOR) vs Skara HF (SWE)

Match 2: Armada Praxis Yalikavakspor SK (TUR) vs HH Elite (DEN)

Match 3: Motherson Mosonmagyaróvári KC (HUN) vs O.F.N. Ionias (GRE)

Match 4: SPONO Eagles (SUI) vs ŽRK Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Match 5: Hypo Niederösterreich (AUT) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU)

Match 6: LC Brühl Handball (SUI) vs GC Amicitia Zürich (SUI)

Match 7: IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR)

Match 8: ES Besançon Féminin (FRA) vs DHK Baník Most (CZE)

Match 9: JuRo Unirek VZV (NED) vs Valur (ISL)

EHF European League Women 2025/26 qualification round 3

PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin (POL) vs KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL)

Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA)

MOL Esztergom (HUN) vs Winner of round 2 match 4

Winner of round 2 match 7 vs Viborg HK (DEN)

Winner of round 2 match 3 vs Tertnes Bergen (NOR)

Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs Winner of round 2 match 8

Larvik Håndballklubb (NOR) vs Winner of round 2 match 1

Winner of round 2 match 5 vs HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER)

HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) vs Winner of round 2 match 9

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs Winner of round 2 match 6

Winner of round 2 match 2 vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

VfL Oldenburg (GER) vs HC Dalmatinka Ploce (CRO)

Full information regarding the competition format and teams' seeding can be found here.

To watch the draws in full, head on over to the Home of Handball YouTube channel, or click the video below.

Photo © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff