Patience and caution preached before Kolstad’s debut

Therefore, an idea was born – if the national team is so successful and delivers good performances, why should that success not be replicated at club level? Sure, Elverum Handball have consistently been in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League in the past few seasons, yet they failed to make waves and register a participation in the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4.

Enter Kolstad Handball – a new "super-team" – built exactly under these premises, with Norwegian stars and a single non-Norwegian player, Iceland’s right wing Sigvaldi Guðjónsson.

There is a huge amount of experience and talent for Kolstad in every position on the court, starting from the goalkeeper, Torbjørn Bergerud, going through wing Magnus Gullerud and backs Magnus Abelvik Rød and Gøran Johannessen and finishing off with superstar Sander Sagosen, who made the All-star Team in the last three editions of the EHF EURO and was the competition's top goal scorer in 2020, with 65 goals.

For the coaching position, Christian Berge was selected, who has returned to manage a club on a day-to-day basis for the first time since 2014, when he was appointed Norway’s coach, a position he held for eight years.

It feels like the Norway national team moved on to become a club side, a feeling which was definitely underlined by many in the last year, since Kolstad went public with their plan. Now, after they sealed their maiden title in the domestic league, they are ready to make waves in the top European competition.

“It might look easy, it might sound easy, but it is definitely a big challenge for everyone here. It is nice to be back at a club and be managing on a daily basis, but this is not a walk in the park for me, neither for the players,” says Berge before Kolstad will make their debut in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

“Just look at the opponents we will be facing, there are teams who made the FINAL4 last season, like Kielce and PSG, there is also Kiel, or other strong sides like Szeged and Aalborg. And this is just our first season in the Champions League.”