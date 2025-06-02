Pedro Teixeira: “I would like people to say Malta have improved”

Little goals to keep spirits high

Of course, last year’s results do not seem too hopeful for this year’s debut on the biggest stage of international beach handball. However, Teixeira and his team took some positives out of the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2024.

“Even though we didn’t win a game last year in Bulgaria, we were close to winning sets and were competitive at times. That was good to keep the players motivated. The players love to play for their country and they don’t have many opportunities to do so. They know it is a process that will take some time,” he explained.

The first attempt to establish beach handball in Malta began a few years before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. “In 2018/19, they participated in some competitions, but only three or four players who played for us last year in Bulgaria were part of this. The rest of the team had their debut. We train. We learn. We are trying to teach the game.”

Teixeira could not attend the tournament in Bulgaria because of his day job, but implemented little goals within the sets and matches for his replacement, Gábor Báthori, the MVP of the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2006, to keep the team’s spirit high.

“We have a plan, a model that we want to follow. And we have these little goals. To be loyal to our playing style. To know what to do in specific situations in the match. We know three, four teams where we can be closer and maybe compete to win a set or a match.”