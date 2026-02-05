Pena and Stepancic host upcoming RYT webinar on mental fatigue

Pena and Stepancic host upcoming RYT webinar on mental fatigue

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
05 February 2026, 12:00

Ambassadors Nerea Pena and Luka Stepancic join the upcoming Respect Your Talent (RYT) online session on Sunday 8 February at 20:00 CET to discuss "Mental fatigue & recovery."

Nerea Pena is a two-time EHF Champions League winner with Vipers Kristiansand, in 2022 and 2023, and one of the most notable names in Spanish handball. With more than 150 appearances for the national team, the former back player conquered three medals at major international competitions: bronze (2011) and silver (2019) at the IHF World Championship, and another silver at the EHF EURO 2014.

Luka Stepancic has been playing at the highest level for most of his career, with no less than 15 seasons in the EHF Champions League, featuring for top sides such as Zagreb, Paris Saint-Germain, Szeged or Plock. He has also made valuable contributions to the Croatian national team, representing his country at the 2016 Olympic Games and celebrating World Championship bronze in 2013 and EHF EURO silver in 2020.

Apart from the physical strain, athletes also have to deal with the mental effects of performing competitively, which can sometimes become overwhelming not only for young players, but also for experienced professionals. Boasting extensive knowledge and long-standing careers, Pena and Stepancic will offer key takeaways for everyone interested in young talents' development, tackling the essential subject of managing mental fatigue in sport and providing recovery tips.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

UH27888

During the online session on Sunday, Pena and Stepancic will offer meaningful advice drawn from their own careers and answer questions directly from participants.

The ambassador sessions are held regularly and address diverse topics ranging from mental health, nutrition and sports law to media and anti-doping. They are just one part of the RYT offering, which also includes the app, regular camps and activities during Younger Age Category events. While the camps and on-site activities are by invitation, anyone can make use of the range of useful information available through the app, as well as join the ambassador sessions.

The session regarding mental fatigue and recovery on Sunday 8 February will begin at 20:00 CET. To register, download the RYT app here.

 

Photos © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Z926121
Previous Article Crucial battles expected in action-packed round 12
Katarina Filter UH15757UH
Next Article Katharina Filter: "I'm on the right path and I can inspire"

Latest news

More News