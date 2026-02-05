Pena and Stepancic host upcoming RYT webinar on mental fatigue

Nerea Pena is a two-time EHF Champions League winner with Vipers Kristiansand, in 2022 and 2023, and one of the most notable names in Spanish handball. With more than 150 appearances for the national team, the former back player conquered three medals at major international competitions: bronze (2011) and silver (2019) at the IHF World Championship, and another silver at the EHF EURO 2014.

Luka Stepancic has been playing at the highest level for most of his career, with no less than 15 seasons in the EHF Champions League, featuring for top sides such as Zagreb, Paris Saint-Germain, Szeged or Plock. He has also made valuable contributions to the Croatian national team, representing his country at the 2016 Olympic Games and celebrating World Championship bronze in 2013 and EHF EURO silver in 2020.

Apart from the physical strain, athletes also have to deal with the mental effects of performing competitively, which can sometimes become overwhelming not only for young players, but also for experienced professionals. Boasting extensive knowledge and long-standing careers, Pena and Stepancic will offer key takeaways for everyone interested in young talents' development, tackling the essential subject of managing mental fatigue in sport and providing recovery tips.