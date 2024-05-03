Pera aims for glory in Graz with unbeaten Gloria

Ambition, determination and grit. These have been the main weapons for CS Gloria 2018 BN in their short history, as the Romanian side tried to become one of the best teams in Romania over the last six years.

Sure, there have been big splashes, important players signed and a steady growth. But the final piece of the puzzle was the recruitment of an experienced coach like Florentin Pera, who had previously led SCM Ramnicu Valcea and CSKA in the EHF Champions League Women, as well as the Romania women’s national team to the EHF EURO 2022.

Pera’s vision of handball is much like Gloria’s one – a gritty defence, “the best in Romania at the moment”, can seal the deal any time and the 44-year-old coach has helped the Romanian side create a 21-match unbeaten streak in all competitions this spring, as well as being the only undefeated side to make it to the EHF Finals Women in Graz.

The two visions have morphed into a common one, providing a launchpad for Gloria’s best-ever season in Europe, with only two matches separating Pera’s side from their maiden European trophy, just a few months after signing for the team in October.

“It has been a challenging season, of course, because we were involved in three competitions. We fought for the podium in the Romanian league, we were also alive in the Romanian Cup, where we finished third and here, in the EHF European League Women, we went on a 10-match unbeaten streak against tough opponents,” says Pera.

Indeed, Gloria Bistrita-Nasaud – from where the initials of the club come – has made a step further this season in all competitions, with an interesting mix of Romanian national team members and some key foreign experienced players, which clicked at the right moment.

For example, team captain Cristina Laslo will feature in her third EHF Finals Women, after finishing fourth in 2021 and 2022 with her former team Minaur Baia Mare, and Bianca Bazaliu has become a key player for Romania women’s national team after the retirement of Cristina Neagu.

The two backs have combined for 79 goals, being the team’s top scorers this season, while Brazilian goalkeeper Renata Lais de Arruda has been nothing short of extraordinary. In the EHF European League Women, de Arruda has stopped 115 shots for a superb 41.97 per cent saving efficiency, while in the Romanian league, the Brazilian shot stopper has a 37.8 per cent saving efficiency.