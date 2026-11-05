GROUP 2

H2H: 3-0-0

Top scorers: Kasper Lien 8/8 (Norway); Erekle Arsenashvili 4/5 (Georgia)

Norway gifted new coach Magnus Andersson with a successful debut on the bench and came close to their all-time goal record in EHF EURO Qualifiers, scored in the 47:23 win against Belgium in 2017. Georgia’s regular top scorer Giorgi Tskhovrebadze missed seven of 10 shots and his side could not get closer to Norway after the hosts took a 12:10 lead just after 20 minutes played. Norway then scored an 8:2 run in under 10 minutes to take an early decision already at the break. In addition to top scorer Kasper Lien, the back-court aces Tobias Grøndahl and Magnus Rød were the crucial factor in Norway’s attack, while goalkeeper Torbjørn Bergerud stood out with 12 saves (46.2 per cent). Finally, the Scandinavians kept their clean record against the Georgians easily after pulling ahead to a double-figured lead for the first time right after the break.