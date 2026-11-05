Perfect start for new coaches in EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers

Perfect start for new coaches in EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
05 November 2026, 22:15

Round 1 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers was completed on Thursday with home victories in all matches. While Serbia took a 21-goal win over Estonia, elsewhere the margins were tighter. Notably, Italy beat Slovakia 34:32 in an important first step in their campaign.

  • Rutger ten Velde netted 10 goals for the Netherlands in their 33:24 win against Finland

  • Norway were close to their all-time goal record in EHF EURO qualifiers, beating Georgia 40:23

  • a 10:1 run decided Serbia’s encounter against Estonia (39:18)

  • even 10 goals by Andrei Bule were not enough for Romania, as France took a 34:27 victory

  • Germany had problems against a strong Belgium side, but finally sealed a clear 42:32 win

  • goalkeeper Mikael Appelgren was a crucial factor for Sweden, as they won clearly (33:24) against Greece

  • Hungary’s new coach László Sótonyi had a victorious debut, beating Montenegro 32:21

  • Italy secured the closest win, 34:32 against Slovakia, thanks to a strong last 10 minutes


GROUP 1

Netherlands vs Finland 33:24 (16:12)

H2H: 6-0-3
Top scorers: Rutger ten Velde 10/12 (Netherlands); Miska Henriksson 11/19 (Finland)

With Rutger ten Velde on fire, the Netherlands had a perfect start to the tenure of new coach Mark Bult (successor of Staffan Olsson). Until the start of the second half, Finland were a tough nut to crack, but then the hosts extended the gap from 16:14. A 4:0 run for a 25:18 lead was already decisive, and the final result was much clearer than the 29:26 victory for the Dutch in the last duel 15 years ago. After a severe knee injury, goalkeeper Bart Ravensbergen made a good comeback to the Dutch team, ending with eight saves (33.33 per cent efficiency) to his name.

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Fotoreza 26 11 05 NED FIN EHFEURO 2028 Qualifiers 9
The only thing we could have done better is the finishing, we led by four at half-time but it could have been at least eight. The defence however was really good, but the offense was a bit stagnant at the start before we got into a better flow in the end.
Mark Bult
Head coach, Netherlands
Fotoreza 26 11 05 NED FIN EHFEURO 2028 Qualifiers 6
The Netherlands were much better than us and they had more speed in the attack. We're missing some players, so we have to struggle with our attacks.
Ola Lindgren
Head coach, Finland
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GROUP 2

Highlight match: Norway vs Georgia 40:23 (20:12)

H2H: 3-0-0
Top scorers: Kasper Lien 8/8 (Norway); Erekle Arsenashvili 4/5 (Georgia)

Norway gifted new coach Magnus Andersson with a successful debut on the bench and came close to their all-time goal record in EHF EURO Qualifiers, scored in the 47:23 win against Belgium in 2017. Georgia’s regular top scorer Giorgi Tskhovrebadze missed seven of 10 shots and his side could not get closer to Norway after the hosts took a 12:10 lead just after 20 minutes played. Norway then scored an 8:2 run in under 10 minutes to take an early decision already at the break. In addition to top scorer Kasper Lien, the back-court aces Tobias Grøndahl and Magnus Rød were the crucial factor in Norway’s attack, while goalkeeper Torbjørn Bergerud stood out with 12 saves (46.2 per cent). Finally, the Scandinavians kept their clean record against the Georgians easily after pulling ahead to a double-figured lead for the first time right after the break.

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20261105 NOR V GEO EHF Euro Qual Lineup 1 Photo NTB
We played a strong first half, and then the key was to come out after the break and deliver the same level in the second. We didn’t want to let them back into the game. We needed to kill off any momentum they might get and keep pushing at the same pace as we did in the first half. I think we executed that perfectly.
Kasper Thorsen Lien
Right wing, Norway
20261105 NOR V GEO EHF Euro Qual 2Nd Half 1 Photo NTB
Unfortunately, we were unable to get the result we wanted, but there are still many positive aspects we can take from this match. We knew it would be a tough challenge, especially with some important players missing from the squad. We have to learn from this experience, keep working hard and focus on the next match.
Ruben Garabaya
Head coach, Georgia
20261105 NOR V GEO EHF Euro Qual 1St Half 1 Photo NTB
Paul S. Amundsen / NTB
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Paul S. Amundsen / NTB
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Paul S. Amundsen / NTB
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Paul S. Amundsen / NTB
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Paul S. Amundsen / NTB

GROUP 3

Serbia vs Estonia 39:18 (21:9)

H2H: 1-0-0

Top scorers: Vukašin Vorkapić 7/10 (Serbia); Deener Jaanimaa 5/10 (Estonia)

Apart from their 48:24 win against Italy in 2008, Thursday saw one of Serbia’s highest wins in the EHF EURO Qualifiers in their first-ever duel with Estonia. The match was fairly equal until the score of 11:8 in the 19th minute, then the hosts decided the match with a 10:1 run to the break. At 37:17 in the 56th minute, the margin was 20 goals for the first time; the biggest gap was 22 goals at 39:17 before Sigmar Seeman netted Estonia’s last goal.

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Srb Est 036
Serbian Handball Federation
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Serbian Handball Federation
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Serbian Handball Federation
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Serbian Handball Federation
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Serbian Handball Federation
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Serbian Handball Federation

GROUP 4

Hungary vs Montenegro 32:21 (16:9)

H2H: 4-1-0
Top scorers: Zoltán Szita 5/6, Zoran Ilić 5/7 (Hungary); Arsenije Dragašević 8/11 (Montenegro)

Round 1 of the Qualifiers was a successful official debut for László Sótonyi, Hungary’s new coach, while Zoran Roganović did not win a point in his comeback on the Montenegrin bench. Goalkeeper László Bartucz, who saved 13 shots (48.2 per cent efficiency), played a crucial role for the hosts, who had a flying 5:0 start to shock Montenegro. Keeping the visitors under 10 goals in the first 30 minutes, the Hungarian defence was the key for the clear seven-goal lead at half-time. After another 3:0 run at the re-start, the first double-figured lead at 19:9 decided the match quite early.

 

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20261105 HUN MNE HUN COACHES
We had only worked only a few days before the match, but the players were fully disciplined and motivated today and we could win with this margin. However, our main goal was only to win the match somehow, so I am happy and proud now. We had a few mistakes so we can improve, but it was a great start.
László Sótonyi
Head coach, Hungary
20261105 HUN MNE ROGANOVIC
Hungary played much better today than us, and their victory is well-deserved. Our defence was much more weaker then we hoped and what we expected and László Bartucz was also fantastic in the Hungarian goal.
Zoran Roganović
Head coach, Montenegro
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GROUP 6

France vs Romania 34:27 (15:13)

H2H: 11-0-6
Top scorers: Dika Mem 7/11 (France); Andrei Buzle 10/13 (Romania)

New France coach Talant Dujshebaev saw a closer match than expected, as Romania was on an equal level until about the 40-minute mark, when the hosts pulled ahead from 20:17 to 27:19 within 10 minutes to secure their first win of this campaign. The defence of the four-time EHF EURO champions struggled to stop Romania’s top striker Andrei Buzle, but on the other hand could count on their big stars such as Dika Mem and the quartet of Ludovic Fabregas, Aymeric Minne, Hugo Descat and Nedim Remili, who scored four times apiece.

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FRA ROU EDFM CREDIT FFHANDBALL ICON SPORTS 2026 MT 03
Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport
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Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport
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Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport
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Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport

GROUP 7

Italy vs Slovakia 34:32 (17:17)

H2H: 5-0-4
Top scorers: Leo Prantner 8/10 (Italy); Tomas Smetanka 6/9 (Slovakia)

It was a tough roller coaster ride for Italy, but finally they defeated a strong Slovakian side. Slovakia, led by new coaching duo Luboš Hudák and Jan Filip, were on an equal level to their hosts for almost 60 minutes. Italy started strong with a 4:1 lead in six minutes, but after the Slovaks levelled the result at 6:6 in the 12th minute, the match went back and forth. Italy looked like they had taken the upper hand after turning the tide from 18:20 to 26:22; however, the visitors equalised again four times, but could not take the lead. Finally, the victory of Bob Hanning’s team was sealed with Simon Sirot’s shot for 33:29 four minutes before the end.

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20261105 ITA SVK ITA Parisini
It is never easy when you don't have many training sessions to prepare the match, but as we said in the dressing room, winning is easy, but it is really difficult to stay on top. Today I think we managed to do it.
Andrea Parisini
Line player, Italy
20261105 ITA SVK SVK Jurkovic Marko (1)
It was side by side and the cause of the match was that we did nine technical fouls. We have to do these things better and maybe then it will go better for us for next matches.
Marko Jurkovic
Centre back, Slovakia
20261105 ITA SVK ITA Sirot
Italian Handball Federation / Luigi Canu
20261105 ITA SVK SVK Misovych
Italian Handball Federation / Luigi Canu
20261105 ITA SVK ITA Manojlovic
Italian Handball Federation / Luigi Canu
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Italian Handball Federation / Luigi Canu
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Italian Handball Federation / Luigi Canu

Germany vs Belgium 42:32 (22:18)

H2H: 1-0-0
Top scorers: Marko Grgić 7/8 (Germany), Sébastien Danesi 11/20 (Belgium)

On his 29th birthday, German team captain Johannes Golla had another strong performance — but his side had bigger problems with Belgium than expected. Eventually, Germany remained unbeaten in their 27th consecutive EHF EURO qualifier since 2015. But the Belgian side were extremely strong in attack and found many gaps in the hosts’ defence. More than 12,500 fans in the sold-out Uber Arena in Berlin saw a match in which the visitors did not allow the 2026 EHF EURO silver medallists to pull ahead easily in the first half. After the break, the gap grew, as Belgium lacked the power and the options from the bench. Before the match, German left wing Tim Freihöfer received his EHF Excellence Award for the 2025/26 season.

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87
We conceded too many goals, among them were some really strange goals. But in general, the final result is OK for us, as we improved after the break.
Tim Freihöfer
Left wing, Germany
Print BEL Hamani Cherif 20241110MAFZFFGB
We showed a great performance, but of course everybody knows how strong Germany are. We missed some shots and conceded a lot of fast-break goals, this was the reason for the clear result in the end. But we showed our strength, this was a good sign for us.
Cherif Hamani
Head coach, Belgium
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DSC8811Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport
Marco Wolf
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Marco Wolf

 GROUP 8

Sweden vs Greece 33:24 (18:13)

H2H: 1-0-0
Top scorers: Albin Lagergren 7/10 (Sweden); Theodoros Boskos 8/10 (Greece)

EHF EURO record winners Sweden started their campaign with a clear win after a strong second half. Greece, who will make their comeback to the global stage at the 2027 IHF Men’s World Championship, were down 3:7, then recovered, but could not manage to endanger the Scandinavians, who had to replace their super talent Nikola Roganović due to injury. Another youngster, Axel Månsson, was the driving force in attack in the first half. And as Mikael Appelgren won the goalkeeper duel against Petros Boukovinas, the hosts pulled ahead more easily after the break, when the Greeks’ batteries were running low. By early in the last quarter of the game, Sweden led 29:20 and could relax in the first ever official duel between these two sides.

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20261105 SWE GRE Apelgren JO025
I’m pretty pleased today. A lot of what we wanted to do in defence and attack worked well. But as always, there are things we want to improve. But this was the first time we met since May so from that aspect I am happy with the start of the qualification campaign.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, Sweden
20261105 SWE GRE JO048
We lost by nine goals, and the truth is that it leaves us with mixed feelings. We were playing against a great team, one of the top five teams in the world. We went toe-to-toe with them for a significant part of the match and remained competitive. We will continue fighting for qualification.
Theodoros Boskos
Left back, Greece
20261105 SWE GRE MöLler JO054
Jonas Ljungdahl / BILDBYRÅN
20261105 SWE GRE Pagiatis JO037
Jonas Ljungdahl / BILDBYRÅN
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Jonas Ljungdahl / BILDBYRÅN
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Jonas Ljungdahl / BILDBYRÅN
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Jonas Ljungdahl / BILDBYRÅN

Main photo © HHF

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20261105 NOR V GEO EHF Euro Qual 1St Half 1 Photo NTB (1)
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