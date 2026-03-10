“Think as an individual and then you have to think as a group”
As Petrus says, it is impossible to stop every goal from being scored. The most the defence can do is their best to prevent the same kind of goal from being scored twice — to keep the attack working hard to find the goal. Every moment in defence requires a choice, and there is always a risk a defender can make the wrong one.
“You have to try to read it from before, because there are some players also you cannot defend one-against-one, and then you need help. So, you have to try to take this risk in the right moment. Sometimes, they come just too fast and you don't have time to react, so it's better to choose one side or the other side. As I say, make 50:50, and if they go to the other side, OK. If they go to you, it could be an attack foul,” says Petrus.
“For me, I try to take this calculated risk, to let them do what I want them to do, not what they want. But OK, if they fake me, it should be to one side — the side that I want to, not the side that I don't want. And then it depends which players are in the game, which players the goalkeeper wants more to shoot than the others, so it's kind of the strategy from each game.
“I think as an individual and then you have to think as a group, and also I talk a lot to the goalkeepers, for which is the best situation for them to have a higher efficiency in the saves."