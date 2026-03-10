Petrus eludes to the fact the four key defenders at Veszprém have different characteristics. So what, in Pascual’s eyes, are Petrus’ most important characteristics? What drove the legendary Spanish coach to want him at Veszprém as they target a long-awaited EHF Champions League trophy?

“The most important for me is this tactical part — to try to know what the opponents’ attack is going to do and try to take one step ahead to help the defence to work. Like, I have been a lot of years with many Spanish coaches and they all care about this tactical — where you should stay, how you should defend. And I think for the team, it's what they need most from me — to think a little bit about the tactics and to help in the court, because the coach cannot help. He can help through outside, but at the court, it's just the players. Then I think it's the most important to me — to help the others and to try to be one step ahead to the attack.”

“The most important — to try to be as fast as possible in the defence”

That is the coach view according to Petrus. When it comes to his own opinion of his strengths, the most important thing is quite simple: How much he wants to stop every attack he can.

“The main important thing, that I say to everybody, is you must want to defend,” says Petrus. “You have to want it like, too much, to become a good defender. That's the main part. And then you have to work — working for me, like all the mobility and to watch games and try to develop the individual skills. Sometimes I do a lot of mistakes. I know. And sometimes I kind of have to do these mistakes, but with the mobility that I have, I can fix it later. Because for me, it's the most important — to try to be as fast as possible in the defence and to help the players also with this. The first, to want to defend. And then second, to have this big mobility — for me, it's the key things to become a good defender.