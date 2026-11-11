Pintea emotional and excited ahead of last EURO dance

Recently, Pintea announced that she is working on her autobiographical book, which is about "the beginnings, victories, sacrifices, vulnerabilities, personal battles and rebuilding that shaped both her career and the woman she is today.”

The EHF Champions League 2018/19 winner, who clinched third in the top flight with CSM earlier this year, does not hide the difficulties encountered when reliving her memories.

"Writing this book has been harder than I expected at times. On the court, I learnt to be strong, to fight and to get back up after every fall. But when I started looking back at my childhood, leaving home, loneliness, failures and the moments when I lost myself, I realised that some wounds never completely disappear. Some memories made me cry. There were things I had never spoken about so openly before.

“But I didn't want to write a book only about medals and trophies. People know the athlete. They see my strength, my intensity on the court and my passion. I want them to know the person behind all of that. The little girl who left her village at 16, who knew almost nothing about handball, but had an enormous desire to succeed. The woman who wins trophies, but sometimes feels lonely, vulnerable and unsure of herself.

“I don't want to look perfect in this book. I want to be real. For me, this book isn't just the story of a career. It's the story of a person who has fallen many times but has always found the strength to get back up."