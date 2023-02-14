Play-off schedule confirmed for EHF Champions League Women

Due to be played over the weekend of 18/19 March 2023, the first legs see the teams who finished either fifth or sixth in their respective groups welcome those who finished third and fourth.

WHC Buducnost Bemax will welcome FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria on the Saturday afternoon, followed by an all-Scandinavian affair between Storhamar Handball Elite and Odense Handbold.

Sunday 19 sees Krim Mercator Ljubljana take on CS Rapid Bucuresti before Team Esbjerg travel to Brest Bretagne Handball.

The reverse fixtures will be played over the following weekend; 25/26 March, after which we will know which eight teams will contest the Quarter-finals.

The full schedule can be found here.