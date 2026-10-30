The main round with two groups of six teams each starts on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 November and will be concluded by round 8 on 3/4 March 2027.

Right in round 1, some mouth-watering clashes await the fans. In the very first time slot of the main round, on Wednesday 18 November at 18:45 CET, Aalborg Håndbold host Füchse Berlin in a group I duel between two teams that both competed at last season's EHF FINAL4.

One of the standout matches of the opening round in group II is former champions Industria Kielce taking on current and record title holders Barça on Thursday 19 November at 18:45 CET.

The full schedule is available as a PDF download.

Main Round Group I STANDINGS

Rank Club Goals Diff. Points 1. One Veszprém HC (HUN) 74:64 +10 4 2. Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 65:58 +7 3 3. MT Melsungen (GER) 52:51 +1 2 4. Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 51:52 -1 2 5. Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 58:65 -7 1 6. Füchse Berlin (GER) 64:74 -10 0

Main Round Group II STANDINGS

Rank Club Goals Diff. Points 1. Barça (ESP) 70:49 +21 4 2. Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) 80:68 +12 4 3. SC Magdeburg (GER) 65:57 +8 4 4. Industria Kielce (POL) 57:64 -8 0 5. GOG (DEN) 68:80 -12 0 6. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 49:70 -21 0

Under the new playing format for the EHF Champions League Men, introduced before the start of the current season, the main round is the last step before the competition heads into its knockout phase.

The top four teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals, while the fifth-ranked teams switch to the EHF European League Men last 16.

photo © Matti Kronborg