While Tuesday remains the official playing day for the EHF European League Men like in previous years, the start of the 2026/27 season in the last week of September will be spread over two days to celebrate the occasion.

With no matches in the EHF Champions League Men scheduled that week, round 1 of the EHF European League Men group phase will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday, 29 and 30 September 2026.

Numerous promising clashes to look forward to

When last month's draw set up the eight groups, it gave handball fans a lot to look forward to, with numerous promising clashes taking part across Europe this autumn — and round 1 is no exception.

On Wednesday 30 September at 18:45 CEST, two-time former champions and last season's EHF Finals Men contenders SG Flensburg-Handewitt take on Fraikin BM. Granollers, who upset Flensburg in the 2022/23 quarter-finals to keep the German side away from the EHF Finals when they were hosting it.