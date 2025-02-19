Plenty to play for as European League group phase ends

In group A, three teams remain in the running for the two quarter-final spots, with H.C. Dunarea Braila in the strongest position but chased by Larvik and Thüringer HC. KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin and JDA Bourgogne Dijon can both still make the next stage from group C, and in group D, the second quarter-final place is between Super Amara Bera Bera and Fredrikstad Ballklubb.





GROUP A

H.C. Dunarea Braila

– finish first and advance to the quarter-finals if:

they win or draw against Larvik

lose to Larvik by two goals or less AND Thüringer HC do not beat ATTICGO Bm Elche

– finish second and advance to the quarter-finals if:

they lose to Larvik by three goals or more, AND Thüringer HC do not beat ATTICGO Bm Elche

Larvik

– finish first and advance to the quarter-finals if:

they beat H.C. Dunarea Braila AND Thüringer HC beat ATTICGO Bm Elche

they beat H.C. Dunarea Braila by three goals or more AND Thüringer HC do not win against ATTICGO Bm Elche

– finish second and advance to the quarter-finals if:

they beat H.C. Dunarea Braila by two goals or less AND Thüringer HC do not win against ATTICGO Bm Elche

they draw with H.C. Dunarea Braila AND Thüringer HC do not win against ATTICGO Bm Elche

they lose to H.C. Dunarea Braila AND Thüringer HC lose to ATTICGO Bm Elche

Thüringer HC – finish second and advance to the quarter-finals if:

they win against ATTICGO Bm Elche

they draw with ATTICGO Bm Elche AND Larvik lose to H.C. Dunarea Braila

Direct encounter table after round 5