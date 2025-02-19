Plenty to play for as European League group phase ends

Plenty to play for as European League group phase ends

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
19 February 2025, 15:00

The EHF European League Women 2024/25 group phase concludes on Saturday and Sunday, with the final rankings in all four groups still to be confirmed — and several quarter-final places to be booked.

In group A, three teams remain in the running for the two quarter-final spots, with H.C. Dunarea Braila in the strongest position but chased by Larvik and Thüringer HC. KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin and JDA Bourgogne Dijon can both still make the next stage from group C, and in group D, the second quarter-final place is between Super Amara Bera Bera and Fredrikstad Ballklubb.

GROUP A

H.C. Dunarea Braila

– finish first and advance to the quarter-finals if:

  • they win or draw against Larvik
  • lose to Larvik by two goals or less AND Thüringer HC do not beat ATTICGO Bm Elche

– finish second and advance to the quarter-finals if:

  • they lose to Larvik by three goals or more, AND Thüringer HC do not beat ATTICGO Bm Elche

Larvik

– finish first and advance to the quarter-finals if:

  • they beat H.C. Dunarea Braila AND Thüringer HC beat ATTICGO Bm Elche
  • they beat H.C. Dunarea Braila by three goals or more AND Thüringer HC do not win against ATTICGO Bm Elche

– finish second and advance to the quarter-finals if:

  • they beat H.C. Dunarea Braila by two goals or less AND Thüringer HC do not win against ATTICGO Bm Elche
  • they draw with H.C. Dunarea Braila AND Thüringer HC do not win against ATTICGO Bm Elche
  • they lose to H.C. Dunarea Braila AND Thüringer HC lose to ATTICGO Bm Elche

Thüringer HC – finish second and advance to the quarter-finals if:

  • they win against ATTICGO Bm Elche
  • they draw with ATTICGO Bm Elche AND Larvik lose to H.C. Dunarea Braila

Direct encounter table after round 5

Team Win Draw Loss Goals for Goals against Difference Points
Thüringer HC 2 0 2 128 127 +1 4
H.C. Dunarea Braila 2 0 1 81 84 -3 4
Larvik 1 0 2 97 95 +2 2

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250219 ELW QF Scenarios 2

GROUP B

SCM Ramnicu Valcea – finish first and advance to the quarter-finals

Ikast Håndbold – finish second and advance to the quarter-finals

BV Borussia Dortmund and Sola HK will meet directly for third place

GROUP C

HSG Blomberg-Lippe – advance to the quarter-finals; they finish first if:

  • they win or draw against Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC
  • they lose to Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC AND KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin do not beat JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball

KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin

– finish first and advance to the quarter-finals if:

  • they beat JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball AND HSG Blomberg-Lippe lose to Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC

– finish second and advance to the quarter-finals if:

  • they win or draw against JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball
  • they lose to JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball by no more than one goal

JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball – finish second and advance to the quarter-finals if:

  • they beat KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin by two goals or more

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC – finish fourth

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250219 ELW QF Scenarios 3

GROUP D

HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames – finish first and advance to the quarter-finals

Super Amara Bera Bera - finish second and advance to the quarter-finals if:

  • they win or draw against HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames
  • they lose to HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames AND Fredrikstad Ballklubb do not win against Paris 92

Fredrikstad Ballklubb – finish second and advance to the quarter-finals if:

  • they beat Paris 92 AND Super Amara Bera Bera lose to HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames

Paris 92 – finish fourth

 

Photos © Christian Heilwagen, Pawel Andrachiewicz/Foto Andrus, Lisa Schuster

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250219 CLW Play Off Scenarios
Previous Article Race for Champions League play-offs concludes this weekend

Latest news

More News