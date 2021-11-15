Plock host Füchse in standout tie of round 3

The EHF European League Men 2021/22 resumes its group phase after a two-week break on Tuesday.

The standout tie in round 3 is the clash between the two top sides of group A: Orlen Wisla Plock and Füchse Berlin.

The two EHF Finals 2021 participants will meet in Poland.

Also, Pfadi Winterthur and Fenix Toulouse hope for their first points of the group phase but have tough away games at Bidoa Irun and Tatran Presov.

In group B, the two leaders will put to a test: Benfica will travel to Finland to meet Cocks while the clash between Nantes and GOG could see the French side catch up with their opponents in case of a victory.

PAUC Handball seek their first win in group C, while RK Nexe will try to continue their winning streak against Gorenje Velenje. Defending champions SC Magdeburg travel to Spain for their 17th win of the season across all competitions.

Only Sporting CP and AEK Athens are unbeaten in group D. All other teams already know the bitter taste of defeat. USAM Nimes Gard are to take on Sporting in a repeat of their ties last season, when the French side came out as winners twice.