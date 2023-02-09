Plock take first win in seven games against Magdeburg

Four months can be a very long time, and Wisla Plock learnt it to their expense lately. The Polish side had not won a game in the Champions League since a victory against GOG in round 3 last September.

Tonight, they pulled out the same technique that got them through the season so far. That means a very strong defence, helped by a stellar performance from goalkeeper Marcel Jastrzebski, and an excellent offensive performance by Tin Lucin.

Thanks to these points, Plock remain in the run for playoff qualification, as they narrow the gap with Zagreb, currently ranked sixth, to only one point with three games left to play.