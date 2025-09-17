Plock take second win; Szeged, Kolstad pick up first points

Plock take second win; Szeged, Kolstad pick up first points

17 September 2025, 22:40

There might have been only three games on the Machineseeker EHF Champions League Wednesday night menu, but all of them delivered brilliant action and saw Kolstad Håndball and OTP Bank – PICK Szeged take their first points of the season.

  • a strong defence and 13 saves by goalkeeper Andreas Palicka delivered a first win for Kolstad as they beat Dinamo Bucuresti 31:28
  • Orlen Wisla Plock confirmed their status as a team to watch this season with a 30:27 victory against HC Zagreb, and temporarily lead group B
  • Szeged looked comfortable as they handed GOG their second defeat of the season (31:36)
  • Croatian right wing Mario Sostaric netted 12 times for Szeged

GROUP A

Kolstad Håndball (NOR) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 31:28 (17:10)

H2H: 1-0-0
Top scorers: Sigvaldi Björn Gudjonsson (Kolstad Håndball) 6/8, Nicusor Negru (Dinamo Bucuresti) 5/6

Kolstad did not waste any time in putting their opponents under pressure. After just three minutes, Dinamo were already four goals down and had already used their first timeout. Between the Norwegian posts, Andreas Palicka was really the man of the moment. Pulling off one crazy save after the other, the Swedish goalkeeper helped his team keep the momentum throughout the first half. And it was only thanks to their own goalkeeper, Ionut Iancu, and his seven saves that Dinamo were only down by seven at the break. Injury to Simen Lyse did not stop Kolstad’s dynamics after the break, especially as Palicka remained in form. Still down by seven goals with 15 minutes, Dinamo threw everything into the game and changed their defence to a half-court system, helping them close the gap to three goals. However, this was not enough to prevent Kolstad from taking their first victory of the season.

20250917 Kolstad Dinamo Nilsen Quote
Two important points in a match that was a "four points" match for us. I am happy to se that we look like ourselves again and that we fight from the very beginning of the match. A big step in the right direction from our previous Champions League match, and we will keep building on this good experiance and continue to fight for points in the next matches.
Stian Gomo Nilsen
Head coach, Kolstad Håndball
20250917 Kolstad Dinamo Pelayo Quote
It's hard for us to win when we start the game like this, and in the Champions League intensity, strategy and everything else is harder. If we want to fight against the best teams in Europe we have to change something, and we will watch the match when we get home. It is hard to play when you fall behind seven goals in 10 minutes. We need to prepare to be more aggressive and change something, and be more clever and smarter.
Tom Pelayo
Right back, Dinamo Bucuresti

GROUP B

GOG (DEN) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) 31:36 (16:18)

H2H: 1-0-2
Top scorers: Mario Sostaric (OTP Bank - PICK Szeged) 12/12, Nicolai Pedersen (GOG) 8/12

After both GOG and Szeged lost their first-round games last week, there was a sense that both were fired up for Wednesday’s match — but clearly Szeged bounced back better. With the help of Tobias Thulin between the posts, the visitors had already gathered a four-goal advantage after five minutes. The visitors remained on top throughout the first half, even though their hosts managed to close the gap multiple times. But only once did they briefly take the lead, in the 13th minute. Things remained the same in the second half, with GOG pushing but Szeged always keeping a lead of two or three goals. Mario Sostaric proved to be critical to this, scoring 12 overall, while backcourt players Borut Mackovsek and Imanol Garciandia were also in the spotlight. And despite Nicolai Pedersen delivering his best ever Champions League performance, with eight goals for GOG, the Danish side proved to be too clumsy in the money-time to be able to turn things around.


20250917 CLM Rd2 GOG Szeged Kildelund Quote
I think we gave everything we had today. We were short on players, but we fought hard and gave everything we had. With a bit more luck, the game could easily have tipped in our favor, but we faced a strong and experienced team today.
Kasper Kildelund
Right wing, GOG
20250917 CLM Rd2 GOG Szeged Thulin Quote
We knew it would be a tough game away against GOG. They are a young and talented team that really challenged our defence, so it was great that we managed to bring the two points home today.
Tobias Thulin
Goalkeeper, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs HC Zagreb (CRO) 30:27 (17:13)

H2H : 2-3-4
Top scorers : Mitja Janc (Orlen Wisla Plock) 6/7, Ihar Bialiauski (HC Zagreb) 7/10

Being the best scorer of the EHF Champions League after one round can certainly give you a boost of confidence — or at least this seemed to be the case for Plock right back Melvyn Richardson. Taking seven shots in the first quarter of the game alone, and scoring three, the French left-hander helped Plock to a five-goal lead early in the game. And while Zagreb did try their best to shorten the gap, every single of their turnovers was turned into a goal at the opposing end, leaving Plock comfortably ahead throughout most of the game. The visitors fought back to within one goal in the middle of the second half, thanks to Ihar Bialiauski’s excellent performance, but Gergö Fazekas and Mitja Janc did just enough to keep Wisla on top until the final whistle.


20250917 Plock Zagreb Sabate Quote
In the first half, we performed very well both in attack and defence. After the break, Zagreb pressed hard and came close to us several times, and we failed to capitalise on a few chances. I think we could have run more too. We still have work to do to be even better. However, I am proud of my team – two points stay in Plock, and that is a good sign for the future.
Xavier Sabate
Head coach, Orlen Wisla Plock
20250917 Plock Zagreb Pryztula Quote
It was a really difficult match. In the first half, we had a lot of problems in defence and Wisla built up a four-goal lead. After the break, we tried to catch up, we almost managed to close the gap, but in the end, the hosts proved to be better.
Damian Przytula
Left back, HC Zagreb
Photos © @hsnlau//Lau Nielsen, Lars Rune Skaug, Jerzy Stankowski

