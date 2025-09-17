Plock take second win; Szeged, Kolstad pick up first points
There might have been only three games on the Machineseeker EHF Champions League Wednesday night menu, but all of them delivered brilliant action and saw Kolstad Håndball and OTP Bank – PICK Szeged take their first points of the season.
Two important points in a match that was a "four points" match for us. I am happy to se that we look like ourselves again and that we fight from the very beginning of the match. A big step in the right direction from our previous Champions League match, and we will keep building on this good experiance and continue to fight for points in the next matches.
It's hard for us to win when we start the game like this, and in the Champions League intensity, strategy and everything else is harder. If we want to fight against the best teams in Europe we have to change something, and we will watch the match when we get home. It is hard to play when you fall behind seven goals in 10 minutes. We need to prepare to be more aggressive and change something, and be more clever and smarter.
I think we gave everything we had today. We were short on players, but we fought hard and gave everything we had. With a bit more luck, the game could easily have tipped in our favor, but we faced a strong and experienced team today.
We knew it would be a tough game away against GOG. They are a young and talented team that really challenged our defence, so it was great that we managed to bring the two points home today.
In the first half, we performed very well both in attack and defence. After the break, Zagreb pressed hard and came close to us several times, and we failed to capitalise on a few chances. I think we could have run more too. We still have work to do to be even better. However, I am proud of my team – two points stay in Plock, and that is a good sign for the future.
It was a really difficult match. In the first half, we had a lot of problems in defence and Wisla built up a four-goal lead. After the break, we tried to catch up, we almost managed to close the gap, but in the end, the hosts proved to be better.