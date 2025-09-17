a strong defence and 13 saves by goalkeeper Andreas Palicka delivered a first win for Kolstad as they beat Dinamo Bucuresti 31:28

Orlen Wisla Plock confirmed their status as a team to watch this season with a 30:27 victory against HC Zagreb, and temporarily lead group B

Szeged looked comfortable as they handed GOG their second defeat of the season (31:36)

Croatian right wing Mario Sostaric netted 12 times for Szeged





GROUP A

H2H: 1-0-0

Top scorers: Sigvaldi Björn Gudjonsson (Kolstad Håndball) 6/8, Nicusor Negru (Dinamo Bucuresti) 5/6

Kolstad did not waste any time in putting their opponents under pressure. After just three minutes, Dinamo were already four goals down and had already used their first timeout. Between the Norwegian posts, Andreas Palicka was really the man of the moment. Pulling off one crazy save after the other, the Swedish goalkeeper helped his team keep the momentum throughout the first half. And it was only thanks to their own goalkeeper, Ionut Iancu, and his seven saves that Dinamo were only down by seven at the break. Injury to Simen Lyse did not stop Kolstad’s dynamics after the break, especially as Palicka remained in form. Still down by seven goals with 15 minutes, Dinamo threw everything into the game and changed their defence to a half-court system, helping them close the gap to three goals. However, this was not enough to prevent Kolstad from taking their first victory of the season.



