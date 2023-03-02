Plock with a comeback for a play-off spot

Hard-fought win

The Polish vice-champions managed to beat Porto in a must-win game for the Last 16 spot. After PPD Zagreb's loss to GOG, they needed to pick up their first away win of season at Porto. Thanks to an incredible comeback in the second half, Xavier Sabate's team will finish Group A in sixth place, and in doing so have eliminated PPD Zagreb from the competition. Wisla Plock converted 70% of shots and, including 9 of 13 from Tin Lucin.

The last time Wisla Plock made the Last 16 of Europe's top flight competition was in the 2018/19 season. Their return to the Machineseeker EHF Champions League after two years of the EHF European league is now marked with their sixth Last 16 participation. Plock will face the third placed team from Group B - Nantes with the winner advancing to a quarter-final match up versus SC Magdeburg.