Plock with a comeback for a play-off spot
Wisla Plock secured their Last 16 ticket by defeating Porto 28:27 (15:13) after an exciting 60 minutes. Porto, already eliminated from the competition, had nothing to lose and produced a great performance in front of their fans. They fought until the end, almost shattering Plock's dream and almost making PPD Zagreb very happy. However, the Polish side never faltered and stepped it up a gear in the last ten minutes. Krzysztof Komarzewski scored with ten seconds left in the match to seal the final victory.
Group A
FC Porto (POR) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 27:28 (13:15)
- Wisla Plock's biggest lead was four goals, 8:4, as the home side converted only 57% of their shots in the first 15 minutes; Jack Thurin narrowed the gap for Porto with four straight seven-meters goals (10:12)
- Porto took their first lead in the game in the 34th minute of the game - two straight saves by Nikola Mitrevski produced two easy goals with Daymaro Salina scoring to put Porto in the lead, 16:15 and give hope for Zagreb
- both sides had long attack phases due to strong defensive stands, however, that changed in the second half with a much faster pace
- after a series of mistakes had Plock trailing by three, Lovro Mihic returned Wisla back to life with a goal to draw the sides level, 23:23 eight minutes before the final buzzer
- in a nail-biting finish with the teams tied, Leon Susnja intercepted a pass and and assisted Krzysztof Komarzewski to regain a decisive two-goal lead
- the top scorer of the match was Tin Lucin with nine goals for Wisla; Antonio Areia and Jack Thurin both netted six for the home side
Hard-fought win
The Polish vice-champions managed to beat Porto in a must-win game for the Last 16 spot. After PPD Zagreb's loss to GOG, they needed to pick up their first away win of season at Porto. Thanks to an incredible comeback in the second half, Xavier Sabate's team will finish Group A in sixth place, and in doing so have eliminated PPD Zagreb from the competition. Wisla Plock converted 70% of shots and, including 9 of 13 from Tin Lucin.
The last time Wisla Plock made the Last 16 of Europe's top flight competition was in the 2018/19 season. Their return to the Machineseeker EHF Champions League after two years of the EHF European league is now marked with their sixth Last 16 participation. Plock will face the third placed team from Group B - Nantes with the winner advancing to a quarter-final match up versus SC Magdeburg.
We’re happy because this win allows us to go to the next stage. Now we just want to celebrate and then get back to work .
I am proud for our little comeback, but then all the mistakes made it impossible to win the game. We now need to focus on our league, because it’s very important for us to come back and play in the Champions League