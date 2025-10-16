Poland and Hungary get first EHF EURO Cup points with clear wins

Poland and Hungary get first EHF EURO Cup points with clear wins

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
16 October 2025, 21:15

The first round of the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026 came to an end on Thursday, after Denmark and Norway took their first points in the opening night on Wednesday.

In group 1, Poland did not miss out on the opportunity to start their campaign with a win, cruising past Slovakia easily and grabbing two points. Later in the evening, Hungary took their time to shake off Türkiye’s resistance, but managed to come out victorious in the end.

  • with a strong performance on both sides of the court, Poland took the points by defeating Slovakia 28:20
  • Poland’s Magda Balsam was the top scorer of the clash with 10 successful shots, including six in the first half
  • Hungary delivered an excellent second half performance to take the upper hand on Türkiye, securing a clear 43:30 win
  • every court player except for Nikoletta Papp scored at least once for Hungary
  • Poland will play in Romania for the next round, while Hungary will travel to Czechia, as all four upcoming Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026 games will take place on Sunday

GROUP 1

Poland vs Slovakia 28:20 (15:8)

Poland did not miss out on their first opportunity for points in the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026. Taking the lead early, the hosts saw their goalkeeper Adrianna Placzek deliver a blinder, with five saves in the first 20 minutes of the game. In her wake, Poland were already leading by six in minute 20, having conceded only three goals (9:3). Not only did they defend well, but the Polish side also delivered a great offensive performance, as highlighted by Magda Balsam’s six goals in the first half.

Leading by seven at the break, Poland kept on increasing their advantage in the second half, with the gap between the two teams reaching double digits 12 minutes before the final buzzer. Slovakia reacted in the last quarter, with Barbora Lancz scoring twice — and five overall — but it was too little, too late, as Poland were already cruising to a well-deserved win.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

POL Balsam
It’s always a pleasure to play in front of the Polish fans, and I’m glad we won. Every goal I score is thanks to the team, so I’m happy that I’m being used well and that my teammates see me and pass me the ball. We want to focus on playing well, although at the very end our performance dropped a bit — we still have to draw conclusions.
Magda Balsam
Right wing, Poland
SVK Assistant Coach
We started new preparations for the next EURO. We are building a new team. We had problems in attack, but our defence in the second half was very good. The Polish team is very good, it was tough to compete. We must continue our preparations and development.
Martin Križan
Assistant coach, Slovakia

GROUP 2

Hungary vs Türkiye 43:30 (19:15)

Hungary took some time to warm up and finally got a grip on the game. Or maybe it was Türkiye offering their hosts a great resistance, as the visitors were just one goal behind on the scoreboard after 19 minutes played (11:10). Hungary finally took the upper hand before the break, making the most of some technical errors on their opponents’ side to score some easy goals on fast breaks. When Greta Márton scored her fourth goal of the evening one minute before half-time, she put her team ahead by four (18:14), reaching their biggest advantage of the first half by then.

Once they took the momentum, Hungary did not let it go. Despite Nurceren Akgün Göktepe scoring six for Türkiye, Hungary’s advantage never stopped growing in the second half, culminating to 13 units at the final buzzer. Not taking any goals in the last six minutes of the game, Hungary netted six consecutive times to round up their victory.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251016 HUN TUR Coach Golovin
Basically, we wanted to play a fast game and thus, outplay the opponent. We managed to do that in the second half, we made several mistakes in defence before the break, but our offensive game and the number of goals scored are positive.
Vlagyimir Golovin
Head coach, Hungary
20251016 HUN TUR Coaches
We need this kind of matches against top teams like today to improve for the European Championship. I am satisfied with the number of goals scored, however, we have to improve a lot.
David Ginesta Montes
Head coach, Türkiye
POL SVK Fot Paweł Bejnarowicz 17
Paweł Bejnarowicz
POL SVK Fot Paweł Bejnarowicz 33
Paweł Bejnarowicz
POL SVK Fot Paweł Bejnarowicz 50
Paweł Bejnarowicz
POL SVK Fot Paweł Bejnarowicz 44
Paweł Bejnarowicz
POL SVK Fot Paweł Bejnarowicz 48
Paweł Bejnarowicz
POL SVK Fot Paweł Bejnarowicz 66
Paweł Bejnarowicz
POL SVK Fot Paweł Bejnarowicz 81
Paweł Bejnarowicz
20251016 HUN TUR Szemerey Save
Hungarian Handball Federation
20251016 HUN TUR Simon
Hungarian Handball Federation
20251016 HUN TUR Hungary Marton
Hungarian Handball Federation
20251016 HUN TUR Turkiye Player
Hungarian Handball Federation

Main photo © Paweł Bejnarowicz

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

161025 Mwol 0548
Previous Article SUMMARY: Home side winning trend continues; Serbia and Netherlands in goal spectacles
CC25 12 Monkeys Köln BHC Vs Green Cobras BHC UH15546 UH
Next Article Beach handball battle gets underway at Champions Cup 2025

Latest news

More News