with a strong performance on both sides of the court, Poland took the points by defeating Slovakia 28:20

Poland’s Magda Balsam was the top scorer of the clash with 10 successful shots, including six in the first half

Hungary delivered an excellent second half performance to take the upper hand on Türkiye, securing a clear 43:30 win

every court player except for Nikoletta Papp scored at least once for Hungary

Poland will play in Romania for the next round, while Hungary will travel to Czechia, as all four upcoming Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026 games will take place on Sunday

GROUP 1

Poland did not miss out on their first opportunity for points in the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026. Taking the lead early, the hosts saw their goalkeeper Adrianna Placzek deliver a blinder, with five saves in the first 20 minutes of the game. In her wake, Poland were already leading by six in minute 20, having conceded only three goals (9:3). Not only did they defend well, but the Polish side also delivered a great offensive performance, as highlighted by Magda Balsam’s six goals in the first half.

Leading by seven at the break, Poland kept on increasing their advantage in the second half, with the gap between the two teams reaching double digits 12 minutes before the final buzzer. Slovakia reacted in the last quarter, with Barbora Lancz scoring twice — and five overall — but it was too little, too late, as Poland were already cruising to a well-deserved win.