Poland and Hungary get first EHF EURO Cup points with clear wins
The first round of the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026 came to an end on Thursday, after Denmark and Norway took their first points in the opening night on Wednesday.
In group 1, Poland did not miss out on the opportunity to start their campaign with a win, cruising past Slovakia easily and grabbing two points. Later in the evening, Hungary took their time to shake off Türkiye’s resistance, but managed to come out victorious in the end.
It’s always a pleasure to play in front of the Polish fans, and I’m glad we won. Every goal I score is thanks to the team, so I’m happy that I’m being used well and that my teammates see me and pass me the ball. We want to focus on playing well, although at the very end our performance dropped a bit — we still have to draw conclusions.
We started new preparations for the next EURO. We are building a new team. We had problems in attack, but our defence in the second half was very good. The Polish team is very good, it was tough to compete. We must continue our preparations and development.
Basically, we wanted to play a fast game and thus, outplay the opponent. We managed to do that in the second half, we made several mistakes in defence before the break, but our offensive game and the number of goals scored are positive.
We need this kind of matches against top teams like today to improve for the European Championship. I am satisfied with the number of goals scored, however, we have to improve a lot.