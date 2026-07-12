Poland successfully defended their gold from two years ago in the men’s competition of the EHF Beach Handball Championship, while the Hungarian women completed the three-peat against France in a final rematch from two years ago. Czechia wrote one of the tournament's biggest success stories, reaching the men’s final. Bronze went to the Netherlands on the men's side and to Portugal on the women's.

With the conclusion of the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026, played in the Croatian capital Zagreb, the line-up for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027 is now complete. 16 teams in women's and 16 in men's competition will compete for the European glory in Druskininkai, Lithuania, next summer.