Polish-French clashes in round 5; Dinamo and Zagreb await points
Ahead of round 5 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26, German powerhouses are still dominating the group phase of the competition, while two contenders hope to finally grab their first points of the season.
It is the first time since 2016 that we meet Dinamo, and the first time for me, personally. I think they are a team with a lot of potential, but also a team that is difficult to figure out. Last week they almost beat Berlin, so we have a lot of respect for them. But I also know that we are almost impossible to beat at home, we always go for the victory in front of our amazing fans.
I have a lot of respect for Aalborg as a club and for everything we achieved together. Now, of course, I’m coming back wearing different colours and with the full focus on helping Dinamo to win. We know that it will be a really hard job to win there, but I believe it’s possible. It will definitely be a special game for me
I'm very impressed by the way Magdeburg is playing handball. They're doing extremely well in the one against one situations. Without a doubt, they are the best team in the world. But if you look at last season, they won the Champions League, but we hit them in Szeged.
Szeged is our next tough opponent. They've strengthened their position in the back this season and, therefore, can play very versatile. They are tough to play against, especially at home. Nevertheless, our goal remains the same: we want to keep our clean sheet in the Champions League and travel back to Magdeburg with two points.
We are facing an extremely challenging match. We know that PSG fight for a place in the FINAL4 every year, and this season they have strengthened their team with several excellent players, so it promises to be a really great spectacle. For us, it is a perfect opportunity to see where we are and how much we have developed.