In group A, Füchse Berlin aim to extend their series of victories against Kolstad Håndball to remain at the top of the group. After three consecutive defeats, Industria Kielce hope to turn the page against HBC Nantes, as well as Sporting Clube de Portugal in the Match of the Week against One Veszprém HC. Aalborg Håndbold host Dinamo Bucuresti, as the Romanian side is still in search of points this season.

In group B, leaders SC Magdeburg will try to make it five wins in a row during a tough trip to OTP Bank - PICK Szeged, while Barça travel to HC Eurofarm Pelister aiming to catch up with leaders SCM. Everything seems possible in the clash between Orlen Wisla Plock and Paris Saint-Germain, while HC Zagreb are looking for their first points as they host GOG.

GROUP A

Wednesday 15 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 0-1-1

Last match: Dinamo Bucuresti vs Aalborg Handball, 5 March 2016 (28:25 (17:12))