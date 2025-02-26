Polish sides take key points; Aalborg, Sporting eye quarter-finals

In group A, Orlen Wisla Plock were the big winners on Wednesday. The Polish side took the points in Bucharest with a 27:26 win against Dinamo Bucuresti, thanks to a last-second game winner from Leon Susnja, and are now in a position to validate their ticket for the next round. Sporting CP, after their 32:29 victory over Fredericia Håndbold Klub, can also hope for a quarter-finals berth.

In group B, things remain open. HC Zagreb must hope for a miracle so they can progress, after losing 30:33 in Aalborg on Wednesday night. The Danish side took the upper hand over HBC Nantes in the race for a direct quarter-finals qualification, after the French club drew 28:28 in Kielce.

in a game that remained undecided until the last seconds, Plock took important points in Bucharest, with Przemyslaw Krajewski scoring seven times

Croatian line player Leon Susnja netted the game winner within the last five seconds for the Polish side

after being led by four, Aalborg turned things around in the second half to beat Zagreb 33:30

despite a slow start, Sporting turned around a five-goal deficit to beat Fredericia

Nantes saved a point against Industria Kielce, after they were down by four in the second half before making an unexpected comeback

GROUP A

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 26:27 (14:14)

It took exactly 12 minutes for one team to take a two-goal advantage, as both sides played level in the first part of the game. With right back Tomas Piroch on great form again, Plock took the first break and, despite Dinamo coming back on the scoreboard five minutes later, the Polish side kept the upper hand. With Mirko Alilovic strong between the posts, Wisla even increased their advantage to three goals nine minutes before the break. But a wisely taken timeout by Dinamo’s coach David Davis put his team on track and they levelled the match at 14:14 right before half-time. Dinamo started the second half better; pushing every ball, thanks to Yoav Lumbroso’s speed, the hosts made the most of every opportunity and they took their biggest advantage of the game (18:14) four minutes into the half. Plock reacted right away and led by Przemyslaw Krajewski and Dmitry Zhitnikov, turned things around at the start of the last quarter. They first made the score even at the 48th minute, before entering a breathtaking money-time. Within the last minute, Leon Susnja converted Zhitnikov’s assist to allow Plock to take two important points, coming even closer to the play-offs.