Polish sides take key points; Aalborg, Sporting eye quarter-finals
Two rounds before the end of the group phase, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League remains wide open, with almost every team still in the running for the knockout rounds.
I am truly said that I could not save one or two more balls. I think that we would have won. Unfortunately, that was meant to be and we have to go to Fredericia with our heads up. I am proud that we played as a team today, and we saw that we can play like we did in the first part of the season.
I am really proud that my players understand what it means to never give up, because we had a deficit of four goals, and they really tried to give their best to the last second, and that desire to win from them gave me confidence for the next opportunities. I think that that the key to the game was to stay humble and stick to the tactics, and I am glad that they went well.
Without a great goalkeeper it woud be impossible. Very important win for us and all the credit to Fredericia HK, they did a very good game.
We played very well in the first half, we played against a very dificult team to beat and at the end, we lost.
I think our defence was a little bit better in the second half. A little bit more energy and a little bit more speed. I think it was not that bad in the first half but even with a good defence they managed to score a goal, but when we got back and in the lead we were a little bit back in control and are good and comfortable playing at home.
It is a little bit bitter sweet because I think we fought really hard today and could have won. But it is some times a bit of luck and really the margins that can go on our side or not.
Maybe we did not play our best handball but we fought, fought, fought. It was amazing. We could have won, of course, but I am happy with that point. It gives us more possibilities next week in Zagreb. We have a good chance to qualify to the next round.
It was a special game game for me. I played against my former teammates tonight. We all know playing here is not easy. It was a big fight tonight. We are happy with the result.