Portugal and Norway split the points as semi-final hopes fade
Round 3 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round threw off in Herning with yet another close match, decided in the final minute by saves from Norway’s Torbjørn Bergerud and Portugal’s Diogo Valério to end in a 35:35 draw.
The tie — the first ever in an official match between Portugal and Norway — helps neither in the race for the semi-finals, as now both are on three points, below Germany, France and Denmark.
I think it was a great match of handball, nobody could guess who was going to win until the last seconds. The two teams had the possibility to win, we had some good opportunities, Norway also. But we were not able to convert them and, in the end, it resulted in a draw. I think this is a fair result, but one that we are not happy with.
We are really disappointed but, in the meantime, I feel like we could have played better to get a better result as well. There were actions where we could have played better, especially defensively. They scored 35 goals, which is a lot, and they did not score that many fast breaks. We really missed efficiency defensively to be able to come out with a better result.