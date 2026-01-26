Costa brothers’ impact minimised

Francisco Costa is the current top scorer of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, but he spent three-quarters of the match against Norway on the bench.

While older brother Martim entered the court in the middle of the first half, the fans needed to wait until minute 43 for Francisco’s arrival. Only one minute later, the right back equalised at 27:27. And finally, when both brothers were part of the match, Portugal managed to take the lead.

‘Kiko’ Costa could have decided the match in minute 58, but failed with a penalty against Robin Haug at the score of 34:33. He did score Portugal’s 35th goal, but his brother’s attempt for the winner was saved. The brothers ended the match with four goals each, one of their lowest combined scores of the tournament so far.