Portugal beat Czechia to close in on main round

Goalkeeper Rêma and Galia in the spotlights – for different reasons

To call him ‘penalty killer’ might even be an understatement: Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Rêma Marques saved no less than five Czech efforts from the penalty line, four of them in the first half.

The stunning series of saves started already after 16 seconds when he denied Jakub Hrstka. And the first-half series ended in the last minute before the break, when Dominik Solak failed to score. However, ‘save’ might not be the correct expression here as Solak’s throw sent the ball into the head of Rêma, which cost the Czech defender a direct red card.

But Rêma was not the only keeper to appear in the limelight of the sold-out Olympiahalle. On the other side of the court, Czech legend Martin Galia came on shortly before the break. The 44-year-old appeared in his 40th EHF EURO match, more than two decades after his debut at the EHF EURO 2002. Galia retired from the national team last April, stayed on as goalkeeper coach, and now made his comeback from retirement.

Photos © Kolektiff Images