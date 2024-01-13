EURO24M

Portugal beat Czechia to close in on main round

ER 2837 (1)
EHF / Eric Willemsen
13 January 2024, 19:55

Portugal are on the brink of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 main round after downing Czechia 30:27 in the teams’ second match in group F on Saturday. If Denmark do not lose against Greece in the late match, Portugal are through to the next round.

Portugal made the difference in the second quarter of the first half, when they had a 6:0 run to go from 5:5 to 11:5. The difference of around five goals remained intact for the rest of the match; only in the closing minutes, Czechia managed to come closer, though the final result was never in doubt.

Left back Martim Costa was the outstanding goal scorer, netting 11 times for Portugal; Matej Klima led with eight goals for Czechia.

GROUP F

Czechia vs Portugal 27:30 (7:13)

  • Neither team built a lead of more than one goal in the opening quarter, in which both Jakub Hrstka and Vojtech Patzel had their penalties for Czechia saved by Portugal’s Diogo Rêma Marques
  • Portugal then had a run of six unanswered goals in the span of seven minutes to soar ahead 11:5 as the Czech defence, which held up so well against world champions Denmark two days ago, was all over the place
  • Rêma saved two more penalties in the first half and Czechia recorded a scoring efficiency of just 39 per cent; they were 13:7 down going into the dressing rooms
  • Czechia regrouped in the break and were more stable again in the second half, but initially failed to close the gap
  • top scorer Martim Costa (11 goals) was awarded the Player of the Match, sponsored by Grundfos
  • Portugal are one an eight-match winning streak in EHF EURO-related games, after they won all six qualifiers and the first two matches of the final tournament

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Czechia Vs Portugal MAL9316 AM Quote
We got a good advantage in the first half, seven goals. We worked with that result all the game, we could control the game good, and we grew as a team. In the end we took it a little bit easy, we are not going to run like crazy in the last two minutes.
Martim Costa
Right back, Portugal

Goalkeeper Rêma and Galia in the spotlights – for different reasons

To call him ‘penalty killer’ might even be an understatement: Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Rêma Marques saved no less than five Czech efforts from the penalty line, four of them in the first half.

The stunning series of saves started already after 16 seconds when he denied Jakub Hrstka. And the first-half series ended in the last minute before the break, when Dominik Solak failed to score. However, ‘save’ might not be the correct expression here as Solak’s throw sent the ball into the head of Rêma, which cost the Czech defender a direct red card.

But Rêma was not the only keeper to appear in the limelight of the sold-out Olympiahalle. On the other side of the court, Czech legend Martin Galia came on shortly before the break. The 44-year-old appeared in his 40th EHF EURO match, more than two decades after his debut at the EHF EURO 2002. Galia retired from the national team last April, stayed on as goalkeeper coach, and now made his comeback from retirement.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Czechia Vs Portugal NT16855 NT
The biggest problem was that we missed too many chances and that we made faults over and over again. That has cost us this match. Missing four penalties in one half is a catastrophic quote. This is a pity. But Portugal were better. We have to learn and look to the future.
Martin Galia
Goalkeeper, Czechia
EURO24M Czechia Vs Portugal NT15730 NT
kolektiff
EURO24M Czechia Vs Portugal NT15681 NT
kolektiff
EURO24M Czechia Vs Portugal MAL9372 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Czechia Vs Portugal MAL9316 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Czechia Vs Portugal MAL1101 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Czechia Vs Portugal MAL1105 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Czechia Vs Portugal MAL1120 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Czechia Vs Portugal MAL1131 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Czechia Vs Portugal MAL1078 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Czechia Vs Portugal MAL9821 2 AM
Kolektiff Images
EURO24M Bosnia And Herzegovina Vs Netherlands MA202510 EM
Previous Article Record win brings the Netherlands to edge of main round
IMGC9428
Next Article Vipers back to winning ways; Györ stay perfect

Latest news

More News