Portugal beat Czechia to close in on main round
Portugal are on the brink of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 main round after downing Czechia 30:27 in the teams’ second match in group F on Saturday. If Denmark do not lose against Greece in the late match, Portugal are through to the next round.
We got a good advantage in the first half, seven goals. We worked with that result all the game, we could control the game good, and we grew as a team. In the end we took it a little bit easy, we are not going to run like crazy in the last two minutes.
The biggest problem was that we missed too many chances and that we made faults over and over again. That has cost us this match. Missing four penalties in one half is a catastrophic quote. This is a pity. But Portugal were better. We have to learn and look to the future.