“It is also vital to underline that, beyond the federation's work, we must recognise the contribution of the clubs, as well as the talent and commitment of the athletes. In recent years, we have worked with a high-potential group of athletes, investing heavily in their development to secure the future of our national teams, which is our primary goal. In this journey, sporting success is a determining factor for our progression. Therefore, while not making it the sole objective — particularly in youth categories — we value it appropriately.”

Portugal are sitting third in EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers group 4, with the same number of points (four) as second-ranked Faroe Islands, but with a slightly poorer goal difference. They are also only a couple of points away from first-placed Montenegro, who ranked eighth at the 2025 World Championship, for which Portugal have yet to qualify. Subsequently, the Portuguese aim to secure a ticket for the final tournament through a top-two finish or as one of the four best third-ranked teams.

"If we achieve it — and I believe we will — this participation carries very significant meaning. Beyond representing our first-ever participation in two consecutive European Championships, it would fulfil one of the structural goals of our work: Providing our athletes with international experience, exposing them to the highest competitive levels, and creating the conditions for them to establish themselves on the big stages. This allows them to be observed in contexts of excellence and to evolve according to the potential we recognise in them," says Silva.