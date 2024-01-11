Portugal leave it late to down debutants Greece

Playing in his first senior EHF EURO, right back Francisco Costa immediately left his mark as he scored six times for Portugal – all in the first half.

Greece bravely battled for 60 minutes in their first match at a major event since the 2005 IHF World Championship but ultimately came up short in quality and experience compared to Portugal, who started in their third straight EHF EURO.

GROUP F

Portugal vs Greece 31:24 (18:14)