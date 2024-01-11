Review

Portugal leave it late to down debutants Greece

EHF / Eric Willemsen
11 January 2024, 19:40

Portugal made no mistakes at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 on Thursday as they beat tournament debutants Greece 31:24 in the opening match of group F at the Olympiahalle in Munich. But they only shrugged off their opponents in the last quarter.

Playing in his first senior EHF EURO, right back Francisco Costa immediately left his mark as he scored six times for Portugal – all in the first half.

Greece bravely battled for 60 minutes in their first match at a major event since the 2005 IHF World Championship but ultimately came up short in quality and experience compared to Portugal, who started in their third straight EHF EURO.

GROUP F

Portugal vs Greece 31:24 (18:14)

  • Nikolaos Liapis opened the scoring with Greece’s first-ever EHF EURO goal after 75 seconds as Portugal were struggling to find their rhythm in the opening stages
  • goalkeeper Diogo Rêma Marques denied Greece on several occasions to prevent Portugal from dropping behind by more than one goal
  • the match remained in the balance for the first 11 minutes (6:6) before a 4:1 run put Portugal in the driving seat
  • Portugal had a slow start again after the break (18:14), scoring just once in the first 11 minutes and Greece even levelled again for 20:20
  • finally getting into their flow, Portugal ran away in the last 15 minutes as the Greek defence cracked under the constant pressure
  • Greece left wing Christos Kederis was named the Player of the Match, sponsored by Grundfos after scoring a perfect five from five

20240111 Kederis Quote
We know who we are, we know where we come from. The award is a dream for me, it’s amazing. I always watched this kind of games on YouTube. I didn’t know if that would always be a dream, but now I am 29 and I am standing here. I have to thank my teammates for giving me the passes – I am a wing.


Christos Kederis
Left wing, Greece

Portuguese goalkeepers spoil Greek EHF EURO debut

In the first half they had some first-class opportunities saved by Diogo Rêma Marques; in the second half by Gustavo Capdeville: Greece’s debut could have been so different if the Portuguese goalkeepers had not been on top of their game like they were Thursday night.

Relying on their fast breaks in many situations, Greece could have caused more trouble for the heavily favoured Portugal, who only managed to really make the difference in the last 15 minutes.

Photo © Nebojsa Tejic / kolektiff

20240111 Costa Quote
In the second half, at the start, the attack was not good, and we suffered a lot of easy goals. But after 10, 15 minutes we fixed that and I think we did a good game and we won. That was the important thing.
Martim Costa
Centre back, Portugal
NT34571
Nebojsa Tejic / kolektiff
EURO24M Portugal Vs Greece EURO24M Portugal Vs Georgia NT34402 NT NT
Nebojsa Tejic / kolektiff
NT35075
Nebojsa Tejic / kolektiff
NT35239
Nebojsa Tejic / kolektiff
NT35323
Nebojsa Tejic / kolektiff
NT35375
Nebojsa Tejic / kolektiff
EURO24M Portugal Vs Greece EURO24M Portugal Vs Georgia NT34374 NT NT
Nebojsa Tejic / kolektiff
EURO24M Portugal Vs Greece EURO24M Portugal Vs Georgia NT34300 NT NT
Nebojsa Tejic / kolektiff
NT35732
Nebojsa Tejic / kolektiff
NT35621
Nebojsa Tejic / kolektiff
