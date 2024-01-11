Portugal leave it late to down debutants Greece
Portugal made no mistakes at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 on Thursday as they beat tournament debutants Greece 31:24 in the opening match of group F at the Olympiahalle in Munich. But they only shrugged off their opponents in the last quarter.
We know who we are, we know where we come from. The award is a dream for me, it’s amazing. I always watched this kind of games on YouTube. I didn’t know if that would always be a dream, but now I am 29 and I am standing here. I have to thank my teammates for giving me the passes – I am a wing.
In the second half, at the start, the attack was not good, and we suffered a lot of easy goals. But after 10, 15 minutes we fixed that and I think we did a good game and we won. That was the important thing.