Education of teachers and coaches

Education of those teaching the children was identified as a key area to facilitate the desired growth in player numbers. As of June 2025, a total of 15 courses and seminars have been conducted, targeting teachers, coaches and university students, with more to come. Four of the courses for PE teachers had over 100 participants.

Alongside the educational seminars and courses, the creation of supporting materials was required. Following collaborative meetings in the early stages of the project, the sports faculties at the University of Porto and University of Maia assumed responsibility for the teaching documents. The universities have been providing theoretical support as well as outlining elements such as integration into school curricula, pedagogical progressions and sequences of exercises and games.

In the first phase of creating educational material, adapted documents for teaching handball and organising school handball events were made available, along with videos detailing specified training programmes for children’s handball. Some delays have been experienced in this area, but overall, all is on track to support the project activities.

In the way of materials to support the Master Plan project, the EHF provided portable goals and balls to be distributed to the involved clubs, and the FPA have also provided markers, bibs and promotional t-shirts.

“The main problems encountered were getting handball implemented into primary schools on a regular and sustained basis, as well as lack of supporting documents for teaching handball to these age groups in a school environment, coupled with a lack of specific training for teachers in teaching the game attractively at school,” says Sa.

“We seek to support the clubs by strengthening their capacity for regular and systematic intervention in schools, using as a strategy the involvement and building of relationships/partnerships between schools and municipalities, thus favouring greater contact with schools, endowing them with the skills and knowledge they need.”

“Making our sport a reference in Portugal”

With now two years remaining, the Portugal Master Plan project is entering the second phase. As with many other countries participating in the Master Plan project, the goal is to expand on the initiatives implemented in the first year and continue to grow.

“The next steps will be to consolidate the project with a broader intervention to cover the whole of Portugal and to try to intervene in regions where handball has less implementation and expression. In a second phase, we plan to begin intervention in kindergartens, with the prospect of effective growth in baby handball,” says Sa.

“These strategies aim to encourage an earlier initiation into sport in general and handball in particular, improving children's motor literacy and ensuring more and better players in the future.

“In the future, we want more fans, more spectators for the handball family, making our sport a reference in Portugal.”

Photos © IHF / kolektiff, EHF / kolektiff