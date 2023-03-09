Portugal take first win on Macedonian soil
Round 3 of the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers came to an end with victories for Portugal and Austria, who both extended winning runs and stayed on maximum points at the top of their respective tables. Portugal got the better of North Macedonia, while Austria defeated Ukraine.
GROUP 1
North Macedonia vs Portugal 23:29 (11:14)
Portugal extended their perfect record in the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers with a solid win over North Macedonia. The home side led twice in the game — at 1:0 and then more promisingly at 20:19 in the 46th minute, but they could not hold on. With four unanswered goals through a decisive six-minute drought for North Macedonia at that point, Portugal reclaimed the advantage and allowed their hosts only three more goals in the game, securing the result in their favour.
Wing Antonio Areia led Portugal with a huge game, scoring 10 goals at 100 per cent accuracy. Portugal took their points tally to six with the victory, while North Macedonia stay on four. It was Portugal’s first win against North Macedonia on the away court.
GROUP 4
Ukraine vs Austria 31:38 (13:18)
On a night of mostly close matches, Austria’s win was the most decisive, as the visitors cemented their place on top of group 4 and equalled their record for longest winning run in the EHF EURO Qualifiers to five. With three wins to their record, Austria have the maximum six points, while Ukraine remain on two.
Austria took the upper hand for the first time in the match at 5:4 in the eighth minute and were quick to increase the margin, although Ukraine managed to keep within reach for some time, thanks to impressive performances from Andrii Akimenko (10 goals) and Ihor Turchenko (nine). However, the five-goal difference at half-time was ominous and when Austria hit a 20:14 lead four minutes into the second period, it was clear the momentum was swinging fully their way. As the last 10 minutes began with a 31:24 lead for the visitors, the two points were decided.
We scored more than 30 goals, which is not bad. But when we didn't take our chances, we immediately got the ball in our own goal. The fight goes on, and we are going to Austria for a victory