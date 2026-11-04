Portugal win debutant’s duel, thrilling draw in Denmark

Portugal win debutant’s duel, thrilling draw in Denmark

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
04 November 2026, 23:31

A convincing win and a dramatic draw opened the new EHF EURO Cup season. Portugal dominated the clash of the debutants against Switzerland 33:28, while Denmark scored the final two goals to earn a 28:28 draw against Spain in a showdown between former winners of the competition.

ROUND 1

Portugal vs Switzerland 33:28 (16:11)

Top scorer: Francisco Tavares 7/10 (Portugal), Joël Willecke 8/12 (Switzerland)

Portugal were victorious in the clash of the EHF EURO debutants, despite being without Martim Costa. Although wing Noam Leopold made a strong start, the Swiss side could not keep pace with the hosts after the score reached 7:6, as Portugal then pulled away to a five-goal lead by the break. Backed by the goals of Salvador Salvador and Francisco Tavares, Portugal kept the gap between four and seven goals throughout the second half. Swiss goalkeeper Nikola Portner stood tall with 10 saves, matching the tally of Portuguese number one Tiago Valério, while Joël Willecke scored eight times. Before the match, a number of awards were presented. Francisco Costa received his EHF Best Young Player trophy, while António Areia (100 international appearances), Rui Silva and Fábio Magalhães (both 150 international appearances) were honoured by the Portuguese Handball Federation. Tiago Rocha also received a career recognition award.

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PS Portugal X SuíÇA 19424400 2
Peter Spark/FAP
PS Portugal X SuíÇA 19392100 3
Peter Spark/FAP
PS Portugal X SuíÇA 19410600
Peter Spark/FAP
PS Portugal X SuíÇA 19450600
Peter Spark/FAP
PS Portugal X SuíÇA 19360100 3
Peter Spark/FAP
PS Portugal X SuíÇA 19360400 3
Peter Spark/FAP
PS Portugal X SuíÇA 19343900 4
Peter Spark/FAP
PS Portugal X SuíÇA 19302500
Peter Spark/FAP

Denmark vs Spain 28:28 (16:13)

Top scorer: Mathias Gidsel 9/11 (Denmark), Petar Cikuša 6/7 (Spain)

The Highlight match of the first round between the former EHF EURO Cup winners was a thriller from start to finish. Spain, winners in 2020 and EHF EURO champions in 2008, 2018 and 2020, made the better start thanks to goalkeeper Sergey Hernández, who recorded seven saves in the first half. The visitors led 8:5 before the defending EHF EURO champions and 2024 EHF EURO Cup winners turned the game around with a 9:3 run to lead 14:11. Denmark remained in front until Spain drew level at 22:22 in the 49th minute. By that stage, Emil Nielsen had become the more influential goalkeeper, eventually finishing with 14 saves. From there, the match hung in the balance, with the lead changing hands several times. Spain surprised the hosts by taking a 28:26 lead with two minutes remaining. When Imanol Garciandia missed his shot with 55 seconds left and the score at 28:28, Denmark had the chance to win the match. However, Johan Hansen and Simon Pytlick were unable to convert their final opportunities. Before the match in Herning, four Danish players were honoured with the EHF Excellence Awards 2026 for their performances during the 2025/26 season: Emil Nielsen (MVP of the season and best goalkeeper), Mathias Gidsel (best right back), Lasse Andersson (best left back) and Magnus Saugstrup (best line player).

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20261104 DEN ESP 2601Danish Handball Association
Danish Handball Association
20261104 DEN ESP 1713
Danish Handball Association
20261104 DEN ESP 2495
Danish Handball Association
20261104 DEN ESP 2580
Danish Handball Association
20261104 DEN ESP 2141
Danish Handball Association
20261104 DEN ESP 2128
Danish Handball Association
20261104 DEN ESP 1674
Danish Handball Association
20261104 DEN ESP 2045
Danish Handball Association
20261104 DEN ESP 2045 (1)
Overall we made a bit too many mistakes. However, our defence was good for long periods of the game. Then we would make a couple of mistakes, and they had the patience to keep playing for a long time, which sadly ended with a goal for them. They disrupted our rhythm in attack, and unfortunately, we didn't get out on as many fast breaks today. It's a tough game against Spain, and they fight until the end. But today a draw is a fair result.
Magnus Saugstrup
Line player of Denmark
20261104 DEN ESP 2647
We played a very complete game in all aspects. We had a little blackout in the first half when we took the lead. Then they called a timeout and took the lead afterwards. But we managed to make some very good adjustments, especially in the second half, to close the gaps in the middle, which made it difficult for them to get through. I'm really, really happy with the team's performance. It's a bittersweet feeling because we had the opportunity to win the game.
Sergey Hernández
Goalkeeper of Spain
EM105714
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