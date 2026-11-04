Top scorer: Mathias Gidsel 9/11 (Denmark), Petar Cikuša 6/7 (Spain)

The Highlight match of the first round between the former EHF EURO Cup winners was a thriller from start to finish. Spain, winners in 2020 and EHF EURO champions in 2008, 2018 and 2020, made the better start thanks to goalkeeper Sergey Hernández, who recorded seven saves in the first half. The visitors led 8:5 before the defending EHF EURO champions and 2024 EHF EURO Cup winners turned the game around with a 9:3 run to lead 14:11. Denmark remained in front until Spain drew level at 22:22 in the 49th minute. By that stage, Emil Nielsen had become the more influential goalkeeper, eventually finishing with 14 saves. From there, the match hung in the balance, with the lead changing hands several times. Spain surprised the hosts by taking a 28:26 lead with two minutes remaining. When Imanol Garciandia missed his shot with 55 seconds left and the score at 28:28, Denmark had the chance to win the match. However, Johan Hansen and Simon Pytlick were unable to convert their final opportunities. Before the match in Herning, four Danish players were honoured with the EHF Excellence Awards 2026 for their performances during the 2025/26 season: Emil Nielsen (MVP of the season and best goalkeeper), Mathias Gidsel (best right back), Lasse Andersson (best left back) and Magnus Saugstrup (best line player).