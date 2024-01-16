Post-match flash quotes: group B, 16 January

MANNHEIM - Comments from Spain head coach Jordi Ribera (ESP) and goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (ESP) and Austria head coach Ales Pajovic (SLO) and left wing Sebastian Frimmel (AUT); Croatia head coach Goran Perkovac (CRO), centre back Domagoj Duvnjak (CRO) and Romania head coach Xavier Pascual (ESP), left back (Robert Mihai Militaru (ROU) after Croatia beat Romania 31:25 and Spain drew 33:33 with Austria at the SAP Arena on Tuesday.

SPAIN vs AUSTRIA

Jordi Ribera (ESP) – head coach, Spain

On failing to qualify for the main round:

“Today is a sombre moment for us. Initially, we held high expectations at the start of the competition. Suffering a significant setback with a 10-goal loss to Croatia was disheartening.

“The victory against Romania provided a glimmer of hope, and today, in the final against Austria, we made several mistakes. As the team leader, I must take responsibility. Perhaps this marks the juncture for the emergence of a new, youthful generation team.”

Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (ESP) – goalkeeper

On their preliminary round performances:

“The first game [against Croatia] was very difficult and made us a lot of doubts. The second game was on a good level and today we are really not proud of our performance.”

Ales Pajovic (SLO) – head coach, Austria

On the match:

“I It was a challenging game, and for us, for Austria, it's truly remarkable. Facing Croatia was already a fantastic experience, and today, achieving this feels akin to a victory against Spain – it's unbelievable. My team fought relentlessly for 60 minutes.”

On qualifying for the main round:

“Heading to Cologne, I couldn't be prouder of my guys. Describing this moment is difficult, but my happiness knows no bounds.”

Sebastian Frimmel (AUT) – left wing

On the atmosphere:

“The atmosphere here in Mannheim was fantastic, especially during the Croatia match with the numerous Croatian fans. Today, our own fan group also created an amazing vibe. Playing handball here is so enjoyable. I'm now looking forward to the LANXESS Arena, which I believe will surpass even this experience. Nevertheless, it has been an immense pleasure playing here.”

CROATIA vs ROMANIA

Goran Perkovac (CRO) - head coach, Croatia

On the win:

"In the initial stages, our start wasn't optimal, we made quite a few easy mistakes. However, in the later part of the game, our defence significantly improved, and our swift counterattacks proved to be the differentiating factor against Romania. It was gratifying to witness my young team secure two points on the journey to Cologne."

Xavier Pascual (ESP) - head coach, Romania

On his team:

"I am somewhat disappointed with my team. While we are a young and spirited group, it was our first time playing in front of over 13,000 spectators.

"However, the mistakes we made in the final four minutes of the first half were unacceptable. This is not typical of our performance, and it's a crucial aspect we need to learn from. Although these errors were not the sole reason for our loss in this game, it's imperative that we understand how to navigate such pivotal moments in significant events. Therefore, my disappointment stems from this aspect.

"That being said, I am not disheartened with the team, as they exhibited resilience and fought hard in the second half. I believe Romania boasts incredibly talented young players who will undoubtedly make their mark in future European championships."

Domagoj Duvnjak (CRO) – centre back

On the win:

“An important victory for us. In the first half, we encountered some difficulties, but the second half was very strong. We'll see whether we can carry one or two points into the next round. We've achieved our initial goal, heading to Cologne, and I'm excited about it.”

Robert Mihai Militaru (ROU) - left back

On the Men's EHF EURO 2024:

"Certainly, this was one of the most challenging groups at the EHF EURO 2024. We faced tough opponents in intense games. We need to learn from this experience, draw lessons, and come back stronger for the next tournaments."